Marathon, FL

2 people saved after plane crashes in waters off of Marathon

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago

MARATHON, Fla. — A small private plane crashed into the waters of the Gulfside of Marathon Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the crash happened at approximately 4:51 p.m.

A few good Samaritans stepped in to rescue two people who were on board. The people weren’t seriously injured, according to the report.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the incident.

