Bees battle chemicals in Rumble of the Bumble wrestling match at Ypsilanti oddities shop

YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti oddities shop owner is bringing live wrestling, music and interactive art to town with the first Rumble of the Bumble. The “rumble,” hosted as a sister event to the Festival of the Pollinators, is 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on Cross Street from Rice Street to River Street. The Festival of the Pollinators, in its 10th year, is 3:30 to 8 p.m. on the same day on Washington Street between Michigan Avenue and Pearl Street.
Virginia Patton Moss, long-time Ann Arbor resident and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ actor, dies at 97

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Virginia Patton Moss, was probably better known a member of the cast of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”. But she also was a longtime Ann Arbor resident, where she volunteered in her children’s schools and at church and also served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and occasionally introduced the now-beloved Christmas movie at the Michigan Theater.
Four restaurants, coworking space coming to former Lucky’s Market in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A company bringing a 15-minute neighborhood concept to the former Lucky’s Market space is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. Venue, 1919 S. Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, is the sister location to Prentice4M, a coworking and co-living space across the street. The roughly 30,000-square-foot location, slated to open on Friday, Aug. 26, features five menus, a shared coworking space, a bar, a coffee shop, a market and private offices to rent. Venue also has ride-sharing vehicles available and has partnered with May Mobility, an autonomous vehicle ride-sharing system, as a drop-off and pick-up location for its A2GO service.
Ann Arbor Muffler to reopen more than a year after fire

ANN ARBOR, MI -- More than a year after it closed because of a fire, Ann Arbor Muffler Brakes & Shocks is hoping to reopen in coming weeks. Ann Arbor Muffler, 2333 Jackson Ave., closed in July 2021 after a fire that caused extensive smoke and water damage, as well as the closure of one of its repair bays, essentially destroying the back half of the building, said Kim Mitchell, business secretary and wife of owner Kurt Mitchell.
Art Center to celebrate 100th, final All-Media Exhibition with history display

ANN ARBOR, MI -- After 100 years of hosting a variety of artists and mediums, the Ann Arbor Art Center will close out its All-Media Exhibition with a final show. The Ann Arbor Art Center, 117 W. Liberty St., has opened its artist call for its All-Media Exhibition for its 100th and final show. The exhibition, taking place from Friday, Nov. 18, to Friday, Dec. 30, will feature art of all types.
Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy

DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
See where Ann Arbor plans to spend $474K planting 1,000 more trees

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is planning to plant another 1,000 trees along city streets, while continuing discussions about how to better care for new trees. City Council voted unanimously last week to OK a $474,075 contract with Margolis Companies Inc. for plantings this fall and next spring to help achieve canopy targets identified in the city’s Urban and Community Forest Management Plan.
Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit

Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
