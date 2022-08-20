Read full article on original website
Rihanna's Hairstylist Reveals How To Get A Snatched Ponytail Like The Star
Let's face it, we all want to look like Rihanna. Her iconic style proves that she rarely makes a fashion misstep, but it's her hair that we covet the most. As documented by ELLE, the singer and business mogul has traveled through the rainbow when it comes to colors and styles. Amazingly, she can pull every hairstyle off, a feat not managed by many. She started out with a sleek and glossy black bob, but since then has debuted blonde, red, brown, black once more, and lots else. We can't keep up with her hairstyles either, whether it's a slicked-back ponytail or voluminous curls that scream disco queen. Whatever her style, there's no doubting that Rihanna's baby has the coolest mom around.
Are Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Compatible Based On Their Zodiac Signs?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most beautiful couples. They are not only good looking, but talented and hilarious as well. The two first met back in 2010 when they were cast as love interests in the film "Green Lantern." While the pair started out as friends, it quickly turned romantic within a year, per People. "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life," Lively told Marie Claire in June 2016. "That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him." The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012, and later started a family. They now share three daughters together — James, Inez, and Betty (via PopSugar).
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
The Stunning Transformation Of Robert Pattinson
Whether you know him as Cedric Diggory, Edward Cullen, or Batman, you most likely recognize Robert Pattinson. The British actor rose to fame in the 2000s with his roles in the "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" franchises, his soulful stares and chiseled jawline making him a teen heartthrob. Born on May...
What You Don't Know About Serena Williams' Husband, Alexis Ohanian
Any Serena Williams fans would likely recognize her husband, Alexis Ohanian. In some ways, he's her biggest fan of all. Before her retirement, he could usually be seen in the stands loudly cheering her on or holding their daughter, Olympia, during her matches. And you've likely seen what an adorable couple they make together on the red carpets. But while marrying the world's greatest tennis player is a claim to fame in itself, it's far from the only impressive thing about Ohanian. As an entrepreneur and investor, he made a name for himself in his early 20s when he co-founded Reddit, the community-based site that was valued at $10 billion as of August 2021.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome A Special New Family Member
When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, chose to leave their duties and the United Kingdom behind for a more quiet life in California, fans of the royal family were not thrilled. While the Duke of Sussex shared that he chose to leave the U.K. for his family's safety, their approval rating still went down amongst royal supporters.
The Real Reason Reese Buckingham Sold Hope's Baby On The Bold And The Beautiful
In 2018, versatile star Wayne Brady joined the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" for a short stint as Dr. Reese Buckingham, who supposedly came to town to reconnect with his daughter, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per Soaps in Depth. He soon began a romantic relationship with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), and Zoe revealed that her father had a reputation for being a golddigger and only spending time with women to get his hands on their money before moving on to the next. The impetus for that behavior stemmed from his long-term gambling addiction, which Zoe was extremely concerned about.
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
How The August 27 New Moon Will Affect You If You're A Pisces
New moons are often looked at as a cosmic reset and the lunation on August 27 will be no different. This month's new moon falls in the sign of Virgo, which is an earth sign that is all about being tidy and organized, according to Allure. Thankfully, some of those characteristics may rub off on the rest of the zodiac during this time as the lunation marks the perfect time to get your life together and clear the clutter from your living space and your mind (via Bustle).
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Ready To Knock Some Sense Into Deacon
Things haven't been smooth sailing for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) since he returned to Los Angeles on "The Bold and the Beautiful." He arrived back in town hoping to win the love and affection of his daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, it didn't take long for things to go off the rails for Deacon. Hope's family was vehemently against the idea of her reconnecting with Deacon, warning her not to trust her felon father at all costs (via Soaps.com). Despite those troubles, it was his partnership and friendship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) that has caused Deacon the most trouble.
How Many Grooms-To-Be Actually Cheat At A Bachelor Party?
There's nothing quite like a bachelor party to add to the pre-wedding festivities. Back in the day, bachelor parties were usually a few close friends of the groom, led by the best man, going out for a few drinks and possibly swinging by a gentlemen's club. Yet, now, they've become more elaborate.
How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About His Relationship With His Kids Even After ‘Long Gaps’ Without Seeing Them
For the first time in three years, Brad Pitt led a movie in the form of Bullet Train, which feature a stacked ensemble cast and stylized action that impressed audiences. As Pitt finds success with the 2022 movie release, the actor continues to deal with an ongoing legal battle with his famous ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, who reportedly is determined for Pitt to lose 50/50 custody of their children. Amidst the situation, a new source has spoken to how the actor feels about experiencing "long gaps" away from his six kids.
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Reveal Fan Feelings About Sheila's Latest Resurrection
One thing "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been certain about for decades is that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will never stay "dead." Sheila's reign of terror began on "The Young and the Restless" in 1990, before crossing over to "Bold" in 1992. Sheila has committed countless crimes over the years, including murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping (via Soaps.com). However, the slew of heinous actions perpetrated by Sheila during her most recent spree of chaos might be some of the worst. In August 2021, Sheila returned to Los Angeles to connect with her birth son, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), at his wedding to Steffy Forrester. Though once the truth about Finn's maternity was out, nobody was safe (via Michael Fairman TV).
Alison Brie Reflects On The Surprise Cancellation Of GLOW - Exclusive
To say that the COVID-19 pandemic put things into perspective is an understatement. After one fateful week in March 2020 turned the entire world on its head, we suddenly went from dining out and mixing with strangers to keeping away from family members and panicking every time we dared sneeze in public. For the business sector, things came to a grinding halt as we could no longer go to the salon or get in a workout at the gym. As for the entertainment industry — which all but relies on in-person work and on-set interactions — normal operations ceased to exist for months on end.
Royal Sources Have A Very Different Recollection Of Meghan Markle's Fire Incident
Earlier this week, Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying situation involving Archie, shocking royal watchers in the process. The Duchess of Sussex discussed the incident, which occurred in 2019, during the debut episode of her long-gestating podcast, "Archetypes." The mother of two shared how she was on a royal...
What Is Cassadee Dunlap From Cheer Doing Now?
For those who watched "Toddlers & Tiaras" while it was airing on TLC, you may vaguely remember "Cheer"s Cassadee Dunalp appearing on the reality show in 2011 (via IMDb) and its spin-off "Cheer Perfection." Dunlap eventually found further success at Navarro College in Texas, participating in the Bulldogs Cheer Team. She joined the cast of Netflix's docu-series "Cheer" soon after in its second season, alongside her best friend, Gillian Rupert (via Netflix Tudum).
How A Single Tweet Led To The Conception Of The Newest American Girl Doll
If we reflect back on our childhood selves, perhaps what comes to mind is a certain clothing item, movie or television show, or toy that brought us some significant joy. Though it may seem trivial to other events or aspects of our upbringing, the importance of representation — specifically in the way our toys look — isn't to be underestimated. Metro Parent reported that although the 2019 census stated that Black people make up 13.4% of the U.S. population, while Latinos approximately account for 15.3%, not enough diverse representation is reflected on toy shelves. However, brands like Healthy Roots Dolls have tried to combat this disparage by making Black girl dolls with different hair textures, positively impacting the demographic they're catering to.
Royal Expert Says Queen Elizabeth Could Use Her Constitutional Powers To Do Something Surprising
The relationship between Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is reportedly still tense. The brothers have been on the outs since Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020 and followed that up with a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey (via The New York Times). While there was hope that William and Harry were heading towards reconciliation as the two were said to be chatting over FaceTime, per the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee made it clear that all is not well between the royals.
Ashley Olsen's Complete Dating History
Although Ashley Olsen has an extensive dating history, the "Double, Double Toil and Trouble" star has consistently remained private when it comes to her love life. In fact, she keeps a low-key profile in every avenue of her adult life. "We were raised to be discreet people," Ashley's twin sister, Mary-Kate, told i-D. Even in her work, Ashley, as well as her sister, prefer to be behind the scenes. "We didn't want to be in front of [our brand], we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley said. "It was really about the product."
