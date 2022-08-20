Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most beautiful couples. They are not only good looking, but talented and hilarious as well. The two first met back in 2010 when they were cast as love interests in the film "Green Lantern." While the pair started out as friends, it quickly turned romantic within a year, per People. "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life," Lively told Marie Claire in June 2016. "That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him." The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012, and later started a family. They now share three daughters together — James, Inez, and Betty (via PopSugar).

