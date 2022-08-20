ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB
Yardbarker

Alek Manoah calls out Gerrit Cole over on-field incident

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was quite dismissive of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole after things became tense between the two teams Sunday. In the fifth inning of New York’s 4-2 win over Toronto, Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Judge seemed to believe there was some intent behind the pitch, as did Cole, who took a few steps onto the field and looked ready to confront Manoah.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Micah Parsons Furious Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

New York Giants first round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an apparent lower-leg injury early on in his team's preseason game on Sunday night. Thibodeaux appeared to suffer the injury on a cut block in the first half of his team's preseason game. It didn't look good. The Giants are reportedly...
NFL
Q 105.7

Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees

It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Modeling His Underwear

Even in retirement, Rob Gronkowski has found a way to team with Tom Brady. On Wednesday, the quarterback's BRADY brand released a photo of Gronkowski posing in nothing but the company's underwear. His girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, joined him in the photo. Per Lucas Manfredi of FOX Business, Brady has...
NFL
