Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer
Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On PG Kyrie Irving
It's clear that there has been damage done to the relationship that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets once had. But it also appears that the Nets have decided whether to let that damage break them apart or try and hash things out. By the looks of things, the Nets...
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA・
Golf Digest
Philadelphia Phillies fans should be absolutely EMBARRASSED by this scene in their own stadium
For all the faults of New York Mets fans—little-brother syndrome, running their yaps in July, still celebrating a 4-1 World Series loss like it was a huge accomplishment in franchise history, etc.—one thing you cannot deny is that they are as passionate as they come, in both victory and defeat.
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must...
Phillies fans are rightly mad at Rob Thomson for blowing valuable game against Mets
Phillies manager Rob Thomson might’ve cost his team the game on Sunday against the New York Mets by overusing David Robertson. Robertson has been phenomenal since coming over from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. In the City of Brotherly Love, he’s pitched to a 2.08 ERA and 1.038 WHIP in eight appearances.
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument
Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB・
Longtime Detroit Tigers catcher, utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
JJohn Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday at 73.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Yardbarker
Alek Manoah calls out Gerrit Cole over on-field incident
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was quite dismissive of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole after things became tense between the two teams Sunday. In the fifth inning of New York’s 4-2 win over Toronto, Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Judge seemed to believe there was some intent behind the pitch, as did Cole, who took a few steps onto the field and looked ready to confront Manoah.
MLB・
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Hernández: Dodgers' destruction of Sandy Alcantara isn't a fluke. This team can hit good pitching
The Dodgers' performance against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara proves they're more than capable of racking up hits and runs against the best pitching.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Micah Parsons Furious Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts
New York Giants first round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an apparent lower-leg injury early on in his team's preseason game on Sunday night. Thibodeaux appeared to suffer the injury on a cut block in the first half of his team's preseason game. It didn't look good. The Giants are reportedly...
Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees
It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Modeling His Underwear
Even in retirement, Rob Gronkowski has found a way to team with Tom Brady. On Wednesday, the quarterback's BRADY brand released a photo of Gronkowski posing in nothing but the company's underwear. His girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, joined him in the photo. Per Lucas Manfredi of FOX Business, Brady has...
