Texas County, MO

KYTV

Phelps County deputies arrest man in girlfriend’s death

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a man in connection to the death of his girlfriend. Michael Billingsley faces second-degree murder, domestic assault, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield. Investigators found Bradfield’s body inside a home in Beulau Monday morning. Investigators say Billingsley...
Beulah man charged with manslaughter over woman’s death

A Beulah man faces felony charges in connection to the death of a woman at Phelps County’s Cedar Ridge Ranch settlement, according to documents filed in circuit court. Michael D. Billingsley, 37, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse. He was incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail with no bond issued. Beulah is just north of the Texas County line.
Domestic dispute leads to Phelps County woman's death; man charged

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Beulah woman is dead and her boyfriend is in custody in the Phelps County Jail on no bond after a domestic disturbance led to violence and death Monday. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home in Beulah Monday afternoon that was shared by 36-year-old Michael Douglas Billingsley and his girlfriend, who is identified in court documents only as V.B.
One arrested on DWI, speeding charges, patrol says

A 22-year-old Arkansas man was charged with two offenses late Saturday night and taken to the Cabool Police Station. Suhas Jannu, 22, of Jonesboro, was cited with DWI – first offense and speeding. He was processed and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
Pulaski County Man Arrested For Robbing Uranus

A theft investigation leads to an arrest in Pulaski County. 20-year-old Ryan Andrew Christian of St. Robert is accused of breaking into Uranus on Z highway on August 11th and stealing at least seven hundred fifty dollars. He was arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges...
Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
Two Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash in Wright County

Two motorists were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 5, two miles north of Grovespring. The highway patrol says a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by 40-year-old David M. Colliler of Lebanon crossed the highway centerline and struck the front of a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer rig, driven by 71-year-old Jerry L. Friend of Hartville.
Houston School District participates in active shooter drill

Staff at the Houston R-1 School District participated last Thursday in the district’s annual active shooter and intruder training. The three-hour session included hands-on drills and simulated lockdowns on campus. “Your students are in good hands with the Houston school system,” said Tim Ceplina of Spearpoint LLC, a Houston...
Drug search warrant nets 56 grams of meth in Laclede County

The Laclede County Sheriff on Thursday arrested two people after executing a search warrant for drugs. Deputies, with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Lebanon Police Department executed the warrant on Amy Drive in Lebanon. During the search, they found 56 grams of...
Report: About 1,000 added to Medicaid in Texas County following expansion of program

A new report shows 1,020 Texas County residents have received healthcare since Medicaid expansion in Missouri. The Institute for Public Health at Washington University reports that the number of adults included — after Missouri voters approved widening the safety net to tap federal dollars that pay for a majority of costs — represents about 11.7 percent of those who fall less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the report, of the county’s 24,131 residents, 8,713 qualify. Total enrollment across eligibility groups stands at 6,567, about 27.2 percent of Texas County’s population.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

