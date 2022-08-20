NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Beulah woman is dead and her boyfriend is in custody in the Phelps County Jail on no bond after a domestic disturbance led to violence and death Monday. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home in Beulah Monday afternoon that was shared by 36-year-old Michael Douglas Billingsley and his girlfriend, who is identified in court documents only as V.B.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO