Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) have quite the complicated past together on "The Young and the Restless." They entered each other's lives in a nonconventional way, thanks to the interference of Billy's ex-father-in-law, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Billy and his ex-wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) discovered that Victor paid Chelsea to seduce Billy, and the encounter resulted in an unanticipated pregnancy. However, the move didn't have the intended effect, and Victoria instead adopted Chelsea's biological son (via Soaps In Depth). Things between Chelsea and Billy have remained cordial in the following years, but lately, the two have gotten cozier than ever.
In 1993, Rena Sofer made her debut on "General Hospital" as the bold, Brooklyn-accented Lois Cerullo. Lois was the manager of a band called The Idle Rich, and when she met Ned Ashton — who was incognito going by the name Eddie Maine — she made him part of the band and turned the corporate bigwig into a rock star (via Soaps She Knows). According to Soap Central, Ned and Lois had quite a few ups and downs in their relationship, especially when Ned was married to her and Katherine Bell (Mary Beth Evans) simultaneously. They got past their issues, getting married for real and having a child they named Brooke Lynne Ashton. However, because the Quartermaines constantly fought, betrayed, and backstabbed each other, she ended the marriage, moving back to Brooklyn with her daughter.
In 2018, versatile star Wayne Brady joined the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" for a short stint as Dr. Reese Buckingham, who supposedly came to town to reconnect with his daughter, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per Soaps in Depth. He soon began a romantic relationship with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), and Zoe revealed that her father had a reputation for being a golddigger and only spending time with women to get his hands on their money before moving on to the next. The impetus for that behavior stemmed from his long-term gambling addiction, which Zoe was extremely concerned about.
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
One thing "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been certain about for decades is that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will never stay "dead." Sheila's reign of terror began on "The Young and the Restless" in 1990, before crossing over to "Bold" in 1992. Sheila has committed countless crimes over the years, including murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping (via Soaps.com). However, the slew of heinous actions perpetrated by Sheila during her most recent spree of chaos might be some of the worst. In August 2021, Sheila returned to Los Angeles to connect with her birth son, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), at his wedding to Steffy Forrester. Though once the truth about Finn's maternity was out, nobody was safe (via Michael Fairman TV).
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is someone who has seen it all and done it all on "The Bold and the Beautiful." She's been married multiple times, has been in an ongoing love triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and is a successful businesswoman. She's also managed to show strength and courage during some very trying times, especially back in 2020 during her struggle with addiction, per Soaps.com. Thankfully, Steffy's portrayer Jacqueline MacInnes Wood says that the situation offscreen is nothing like the drama onscreen. She told Soaps in Depth back in 2019, "We're always laughing. There's so much drama in what we film, but there's none in real life."
Things haven't been smooth sailing for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) since he returned to Los Angeles on "The Bold and the Beautiful." He arrived back in town hoping to win the love and affection of his daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, it didn't take long for things to go off the rails for Deacon. Hope's family was vehemently against the idea of her reconnecting with Deacon, warning her not to trust her felon father at all costs (via Soaps.com). Despite those troubles, it was his partnership and friendship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) that has caused Deacon the most trouble.
On "General Hospital," the villainous Cassadines have been at odds with the Spencers ever since Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) thwarted their plan to dominate the world with a weather machine and threw megalomaniac Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos) into his own freezing chamber (via The Focus). Later, Mikkos' widow, Helena Cassadine (then Elizabeth Taylor), crashed Luke and Laura's wedding in 1981 cursing them, per Soap Opera Digest. Per YouTube, in 2009 Helena (Constance Towers) spoke to a captive Luke, telling him there was another Cassadine out there that even she feared — Valentin. She explained that because Mikkos had rejected this son, "Valentin has been biding his time...nursing his rage and stoking his jealousy." She continued saying, "Valentin must be stopped before he annihilates everyone we love." Valentin lurked in the shadows but ultimately absconded.
Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) is one of the most interesting characters to ever step foot in Salem. "Days of Our Lives" viewers watched him come to town with his biological mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), and really shake things up for the DiMera family, per Soaps in Depth. As...
As Soap Central reports, "General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms started acting at age 5. Children of the '90s may remember her Disney Channel TV movie from 1999, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." In 2005 she took over the role of Maxie Jones on "GH" and the character has had her share of drama and romance over the years, especially with computer hacker extraordinaire Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), per Soap Hub.
In 1982, actress Emma Samms took on the role of Holly Sutton on "General Hospital," and has been a fan favorite ever since. After participating in several adventures on "GH," including the Prometheus Disc storyline, Holly and her then-husband Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) went to live in Australia in 1987. When Robert came back to Port Charles, he informed everyone that Holly died in a plane crash. In reality, she was comatose due to a car accident, but because she saw that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert were now lovers, she kept her distance (via Soap Central).
Every reality show has a villain. O.G. watchers of "The Bachelor" will remember Corinne Olympios and the drama she brought to the screen, and even Nick Viall fulfilled the role during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the popular ABC drama. Reality shows have evolved since those days and now bring a much more well-rounded perspective to even the most flawed of contestants. Sure, Colby didn't always come across in the best light in "The Ultimatum," but even the most cynical of viewers could tell that he was trying his best in his own way.
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
There's no doubt that many "Days of Our Lives" fans would consider Lamon Archey (ex-Eli Grant) one of their favorite stars in the daytime television world. That's not just because he's super talented, but also because he's often been called one of soap's hottest stars, as detailed by Soap Opera Digest. Archey even opened up about his newfound sex symbol status in an interview with Essence back in 2020. He told the publication, "There's good and bad to being considered a sex symbol. It's very flattering. It always feels good for someone to look at you and have warm fuzzy feelings (laughs) but at the same time I can't help the inevitable of getting older so you start to look at yourself in the mirror and you want to keep up and stay looking the same, so people will still feel the same way."
Winsor Harmon got his first big acting break playing Del Henry on popular daytime soap "All My Children" from 1994 to 1995. From there he was cast on "The Bold and the Beautiful" where he would go on to spend the majority of his career. Harmon was the third actor to take on the role of Thorne Forrester, replacing Jeff Trachta in 1996 and remaining on the show for 20 years.
Is there anything more powerful than the bond of female friendship? Think about it — when you're at your worst and just need a shoulder to cry on and someone to distract you with a glass of wine and a millionth rewatching of "Mamma Mia!," who is a better candidate than your best friend? When you're on top of the world, and everything in your romantic life is going off without a hitch, your best friend since college is the first person you want to tell. No matter what life throws at you, female friends will always have your back, even if you're both potentially vying for the same guy.
