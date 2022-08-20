If Nick Cannon keeps up his current trajectory, he’s going to need more than two hands to count his offspring (and, presumably, his child support) — because he’s currently expecting baby number 10! The soon-to-be double-digit daddy announced the big news via a video montage on Instagram Wednesday, of a sultry maternity photoshoot with a very pregnant Brittany Bell, who is already the mother of two of his kids: 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen. The montage also contains footage of the four of them having some (really adorable) family photos taken. View this post on Instagram A post shared...

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO