Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Cannon is Expecting His Tenth Child
If Nick Cannon keeps up his current trajectory, he’s going to need more than two hands to count his offspring (and, presumably, his child support) — because he’s currently expecting baby number 10! The soon-to-be double-digit daddy announced the big news via a video montage on Instagram Wednesday, of a sultry maternity photoshoot with a very pregnant Brittany Bell, who is already the mother of two of his kids: 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen. The montage also contains footage of the four of them having some (really adorable) family photos taken. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Comments / 0