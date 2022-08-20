WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 16-year-old girl from the Wamego area has been found while the missing 15-year-old thought to be with her remains to be located. The Wamego Police Department says that as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, missing 16-year-old Alejandra has been found. However, Trinity, the 15-year-old girl she was believed to be with, still has not been found.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO