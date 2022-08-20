Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Public Library's mobile kitchen brings food literacy to community
The Emporia Public Library made an exception to the “no food in the library” rule recently, thanks to the addition of a mobile kitchen. Using funds donated by Friends of the Library, EPL recently purchased a Charlie Cart mobile cooking station to provide culinary, nutrition and food literacy programming to residents of Lyon County.
Emporia gazette.com
Retirees find opportunities with unique volunteer program
More than 16% of Lyon County residents are aged 65 and older. That’s 5,000 senior citizens: a larger age group, percentage-wise, than any other except the 20-29 year olds. These older adults are actively involved in making our communities better places to live. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)...
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
Construction is back underway at a local retirement community
We’ve been hard at work tracking what little progress has been made at the Connect 55 construction site. 27 news previously reported that Connect 55, near Hummer Sports Park, has been sitting with no work being done; that is, until today. A small crew of construction workers are at the site making some progress. Construction […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Child Care Center Closes After 60 Years
In a letter dated Aug. 19, and sent to parents of children enrolled in the El Dorado First Baptist Church Child Care Center, the church’s advisory board announced it will be ceasing operations effective Friday, Sept. 30. “It is inconceivable that we find ourselves now in the position of...
Local officials will explain the Geary Community Hospital agreement
There is a plan for Geary Community Hospital to move under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health in a lease agreement Jan. 1. In the meantime efforts are under way via a revenue bond issue to raise operating funds for GCH this year and make repairs to the facility. Thursday...
Emporia gazette.com
Identity of driver killed near Eureka down to DNA test
A DNA test is being used to determine who might have died in a fiery head-on crash west of Eureka. “This is the first time I've ever done it,” trooper Brett Goins with the Kansas Highway Patrol admitted Tuesday from Chanute. “Most of my partners have never done it, either.”
Emporia gazette.com
River Suite tickets now available
The 2022 River Suite event returns next month on the historic Cottonwood River Bridge overlooking the waterfall in downtown Cottonwood Falls. Come out for an evening of dinner and live music, surrounded by “the unforgettable jewel tones of a Kansas summer sunset” at 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Once again, guests will find the white peaked tents and the “aroma of a well-mastered selection of Flint Hills inspired delicacies” in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
Emporia gazette.com
Jennifer Nicole Myers
Jennifer Nicole Myers, 42, of Emporia, Kansas died. Monday, August 15, 2022 around 7:45 AM at her home. Jennifer was born January 26, 1980 in Gridley, California. the daughter of Dennis and Julie (Jones) Maguire. She was. a paraprofessional at Timmerman Elementary School in. Emporia. She always had a real...
Emporia gazette.com
Laura Louise (Clark) Rongish
Wichita, KS - Laura Louise. died Sunday, August 21, 2022. Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. sons, David Rongish, Steve (Sandy) nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Laura was born in Emporia, KS on October 5, 1928. She. spent her childhood years in Emporia and graduated from. Emporia High School on May 24,...
WIBW
Woman writes bad check to purchase $12K vehicle in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Redline Auto is down by one $12,000 vehicle after a woman wrote a bad check to purchase it. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 4600 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU kicks off six-week Friday Nights series
Excitement is building for the 2022 season of Friday Nights, a six-week series of free events created for Emporia State University students that showcase Emporia as an exciting home during their college careers. In addition to the traditional tailgate event, First Friday Art Walk and hypnotist, ESU Friday Nights will...
WIBW
Missing 16-year-old found, 15-year-old thought to be with her still lost
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing 16-year-old girl from the Wamego area has been found while the missing 15-year-old thought to be with her remains to be located. The Wamego Police Department says that as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, missing 16-year-old Alejandra has been found. However, Trinity, the 15-year-old girl she was believed to be with, still has not been found.
Emporia gazette.com
Virtual job fair for state jobs all day
As unemployment increases in the Emporia area, the state is holding a virtual job fair. The KansasWorks website is hosting the fair until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Full-time, part-time and internship opportunities with state agencies are available, according to a promotional ad.
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Medical condition may have caused 20-year-old man to drown in Hillsdale Lake
A medical condition may have led to a 20-year-old man's drowning Sunday about 15 feet offshore in Hillsdale Lake in Miami County, Ks.
Emporia gazette.com
Janet Joyce Pedersen
The daughter and only child of Albert A. Britanik and Margaret Britanik (Stalmac). JJ loved animals her whole life - with a special fondness. for horses, dogs and cats. Through the years, she rescued. many strays, nursed them back to health, and found them. loving “forever” homes (with at least...
WIBW
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large. On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that...
WIBW
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
