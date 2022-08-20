ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Overnight shooting near Indianapolis' west side leaves man dead

By Rachel Fradette, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
A man was shot and killed overnight at a residence on the city's northwest side.

Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 4400 block of Fullword Court, near West 46th Street and Moller Road, responding to a report of a person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds inside the residence, according to IMPD. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident, should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or mark.howard@indy.gov.

Rachel Fradette is a general assignment reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.

