Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Related
Parma Heights man arrested for driving with stolen temporary tags: Parma Police Blotter
On July 31, police observed a Dodge Durango on Ridge Road with temporary tags that came back as stolen. The Parma Heights driver was arrested for receiving stolen property. During an Aug. 2 traffic stop of a Mercedes C30 for a moving violation, police discovered a firearm and suspected felony drugs. The Solon driver was arrested and charged with a weapons offense and drug abuse.
Woman calls police about stolen property, forgets to mention she’s carrying drugs: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Aug, 5, police were dispatched to the Valley York Apartments regarding the theft of a tarp and blanket from the York Road parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller. While it turned out that there was no theft -- the wind had simply blown the tarp and blanket away -- the resident ended up having an outstanding warrant.
Hangry women try to attack Wendy’s drive-thru employee: Solon Police Blotter
At 7:05 p.m. Aug. 20, a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee told police that she had been threatened by customers as she tended the drive-thru lane. The incident began when the employee told two women in an SUV to pull out of the line to wait for their order. The customers...
Cool theft of seven ceiling fans lands man in hot water: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Aug. 5, a Home Depot employee observed a customer stealing merchandise from the Brookpark Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he saw a man steal seven ceiling fans valued at more than $1,180. The thief left the parking lot driving a dark gray Chevrolet Tahoe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Landscapers set off burglar alarm: Gates Mills Police Blotter
An alarm indicating glass breakage sounded at a home Aug. 16. Officers were greeted by landscapers, who were aware that their equipment had thrown a stone, which caused a patio door to shatter. Officers contacted the resident to advise them about what had happened. General assistance: Mayfield Road. A woman...
Drunk niece injures aunt in hit-skip incident: Brecksville Police Blotter
On July 13, police were dispatched to a Brecksville Road gas station after the report of a driver backing into a pole and leaving the scene. The caller said the driver and passenger were both drunk. An arriving officer came across the suspect’s red Ford Focus -- which had rear bumper damage consistent with the account -- near Short Stadium.
Residents argue about dog leash laws: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On July 26, police were dispatched to Meijer Park regarding an unleashed dog running around the Orchardview Avenue complex. An arriving officer located the caller, who said he was walking his leashed dog around the baseball field fence when another resident had an unleashed canine, which barked aggressively. The first...
Resident hurt after trying to kick unleashed, aggressive dog: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Aug. 3, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address about an incident involving a dog and a resident who fell and hit his head after the canine charged. An arriving officer talked to the victim, who said he was walking on the sidewalk when the dog came at him. That’s when he said he fell and injured his head, knee and elbow.
Road rage incident leaves man bloodied: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 29, police were dispatched to a York Road address regarding an assault. While en route, the officer was told by dispatch that the altercation could have been the result of a car crash. The suspect had left in a white pickup truck. The officer talked to a witness,...
Neighbor makes inappropriate comments about woman’s weight and wardrobe: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 9, a Willow Wood Drive resident called police about an issue she is having with her neighbor. The caller said the woman made inappropriate comments about her weight and wardrobe. She would like to cut off all communication with the neighbor, who in turn told the officer that...
Parma Heights seeks construction funding for N. Church Drive and Kingsdale Boulevard
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After a spring completion of a new concrete section of N. Church Drive, Parma Heights is seeking additional funding to finish the repaving of the busy cut-through street as well as adjacent Kingsdale Boulevard. “We’re going out to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for combination...
Would-be employee cons way into work and cashes in on register: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism
Lake Metroparks officials are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in vandalism at a local park overnight.
Driver reports being hit by unknown object: Medina Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police confirmed this woman is a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card, and detectives need help identifying her. Police said the card was stolen from a parked car at a Streetsboro business on Page Road on Aug. 5. The stolen credit card...
‘It’s unfair’: Lorain vape shop owners frustrated by series of break-ins
Their business is called "Smokerz Paradise," but the owners of a vape store in Lorain say their lives have become a living hell as the result of a series of break-ins.
cleveland19.com
Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rocky River. Authorities released some surveillance photos of two men who they believe may be responsible for multiple carjackings over the past week. “911 what city is your emergency?” a...
cleveland19.com
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Akron police ID suspect in fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman
AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a man wanted on a murder charge in the July 25 shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in the Kenmore neighborhood. A warrant has been issued for Quinton Nixon, 31, of Akron, who police believe is responsible for the death of Toni Westover in a shooting at a residence on the 2200 block of Maryland Avenue. Police found Westover after they were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center but she died of her wounds.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0