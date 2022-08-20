ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine

One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
Free Clothing Giveaway Today in Bangor

Today only, Wednesday the 24th, and only between the hours of 10 am and 1 pm. You or someone you know. Think about someone and send them a note, or this article. The free clothing giveaway will be held at Bangor Housing Community Center/Gym located at 161 Davis Road in Bangor.
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter

DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta

No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival

By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
Should There Be A Law in Maine About Drive-Thru Traffic?

A Reddit user posed an interesting question about drive-thru lines. Have you ever been annoyed at a line that stretches out in the street, when you are passing by a Dunkin', or the massive amount of cars that always seem to be at the Chick-fil-A at the Bangor Mall?. When...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter

For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine

Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
New eatery, retailer may come to Bangor Mall area

A new restaurant and a new retailer may be coming to a proposed new building across from the Bangor Mall. Bangor Realty Management LLC, the Michigan owner of a 4.5-acre lot at 570 Stillwater Ave., wants to turn some of that property into a 2,500-square-foot eatery and a 3,000-square-foot store, according to a land-use application filed with the city’s Penjajawoc Stream-Bangor Mall Marsh Commission.
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine

MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
A Poster Of Tom Selleck Has Welcomed People To A Maine Town For Almost 3 Decades

It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.
Bangor concert venue is now in comeback mode

The Maine Savings Amphitheater, still often referred to as Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion after last year’s name change, is staging a comeback after 2020’s canceled season and a sharply curtailed season in 2021. The venue lost 70% of its business in 2021, with just four shows, by the rock band Kiss and three country performers.
Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island

Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
