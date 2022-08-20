It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.

FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO