Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebration
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Bringing The Brawl To Boca
Boca Raton is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping and overall lavish living. Now, it can add that it's also the home of pro wrestling. Matthew H. Maschler, an esteemed member of the Boca Raton community, is not just one of the city's most successful real estate agents, he's a pro-wrestling fan as well. And when renowned wrestling promoter Vince McMahon retired last month, Maschler, co-founder of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) who goes by the moniker "Matthew Mania," saw an opportunity arise.
Owls meet Owl: FAU football players joining Hooters in latest NIL deal
Of course, this was bound to happen - just as sure as corn grows in Iowa. As athletes across the nation hook up with companies under the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) umbrella that college and high school sports operate under these days, it was just a matter of time before the obvious connections popped up.
Projecting FAU's depth chart for the 2022 season
The 2022 college football season is almost here, and after months of waiting, head coach Willie Taggart and the Florida Atlantic Owls will have a chance to make amends for last season's struggles with a season opener against conference foe Charlotte on Aug. 27. While some questions regarding the starters...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County ImageMakers Exhibit come to South Florida
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Lighthouse ArtCenter is hosting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County 2022 ImageMakers Exhibit, which showcases photo by approximately 150 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs. The exhibit is open from September 6 until October 1 at Lighthouse ArtCenter, 373 Tequesta Drive,...
Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales
The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
Andrews ready for November runoff in school board race
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Incumbents Karen Brill and Erica Whitfield won two of the Palm Beach County School Board races in Tuesday's election. Another school board race is headed for a runoff in November. In the District 6 school board race, incumbent Marcia Andrews wants to stick...
More rainfall expected for the end of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It has been a very dry summer, but some much-needed rain could finally be moving in for the end of the week. Our chance of rain is going to be increasing as we move through the next several days. An upper low will...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
New West Palm Beach townhomes brought to you by the guys from the Nora district
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Is nothing sacred in South Florida? Sure, the Town of Palm Beach protects its landmark buildings as fiercely as security guards protect Mar-a-Lago, um, except for that opera singer who drove through barricades that time and the mastermind college freshmen who sashayed past the secret service, and, oh yeah, that pesky FBI raid.
New Keydets Hit The Grounds
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
Concert Review: The Dave Matthews Band in West Palm Beach
Concert Review: The Dave Matthews Band in West Palm Beach. After nearly a three-month delay since The Dave Matthews Band was scheduled to perform in South Florida, they along with thousands of faithful fans made their pilgrimage back to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre for an implausible musical experience on a shirt-soaking humid Saturday night in West Palm Beach.
School board primary elections wrap up in south Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Primary election results in school board races are in for several counties around south Florida. Palm Beach County voters picked board members for Districts 3, 4 , 6 and 7. Karen Brill defeated three other candidates in the running for District 3, keeping...
Top Museum Restaurants in Florida
Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to area
A steady stream of families are moving to the Treasure Coast where the cost of living, on average, is more affordable, and the sunshine is abundant.
Palm Beach County School Board election results: Karen Brill, Erica Whitfield will return
Palm Beach County voters chose two incumbents as winners in school board elections Tuesday. A third incumbent missed the threshold to win the race outright by just 2%, and will go to the general election on Nov. 8 along with two other runoff candidates vying for a now-vacant seat. In a landslide victory, 11-year incumbent...
Boca's Brightline station exterior complete; interior next as officials anticipate end of 2022 start
BOCA RATON — A Brightline train whizzed past its newest station Tuesday morning, moments after Boca Raton city officials signed the last beam that had been placed on the platform of the city’s first high-speed train stop. Kaufman Lynn Construction broke ground on the $56 million project — which stands next to the...
