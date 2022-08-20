ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

bocaratonobserver.com

Bringing The Brawl To Boca

Boca Raton is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping and overall lavish living. Now, it can add that it's also the home of pro wrestling. Matthew H. Maschler, an esteemed member of the Boca Raton community, is not just one of the city's most successful real estate agents, he's a pro-wrestling fan as well. And when renowned wrestling promoter Vince McMahon retired last month, Maschler, co-founder of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) who goes by the moniker "Matthew Mania," saw an opportunity arise.
BOCA RATON, FL
247Sports

Projecting FAU's depth chart for the 2022 season

The 2022 college football season is almost here, and after months of waiting, head coach Willie Taggart and the Florida Atlantic Owls will have a chance to make amends for last season's struggles with a season opener against conference foe Charlotte on Aug. 27. While some questions regarding the starters...
West Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Education
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Education
Evie M.

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales

The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Andrews ready for November runoff in school board race

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Incumbents Karen Brill and Erica Whitfield won two of the Palm Beach County School Board races in Tuesday's election. Another school board race is headed for a runoff in November. In the District 6 school board race, incumbent Marcia Andrews wants to stick...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

More rainfall expected for the end of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It has been a very dry summer, but some much-needed rain could finally be moving in for the end of the week. Our chance of rain is going to be increasing as we move through the next several days. An upper low will...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

New West Palm Beach townhomes brought to you by the guys from the Nora district

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Is nothing sacred in South Florida? Sure, the Town of Palm Beach protects its landmark buildings as fiercely as security guards protect Mar-a-Lago, um, except for that opera singer who drove through barricades that time and the mastermind college freshmen who sashayed past the secret service, and, oh yeah, that pesky FBI raid.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Education
wflx.com

New Keydets Hit The Grounds

Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
musicfestnews.com

Concert Review: The Dave Matthews Band in West Palm Beach

Concert Review: The Dave Matthews Band in West Palm Beach. After nearly a three-month delay since The Dave Matthews Band was scheduled to perform in South Florida, they along with thousands of faithful fans made their pilgrimage back to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre for an implausible musical experience on a shirt-soaking humid Saturday night in West Palm Beach.
cbs12.com

School board primary elections wrap up in south Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Primary election results in school board races are in for several counties around south Florida. Palm Beach County voters picked board members for Districts 3, 4 , 6 and 7. Karen Brill defeated three other candidates in the running for District 3, keeping...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems

System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
fb101.com

Top Museum Restaurants in Florida

Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
SARASOTA, FL

