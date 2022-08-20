ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

ctexaminer.com

As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings

A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
darientimes.com

West Haven council passes on late-night brewery vote

WEST HAVEN — Bleary-eyed members of the City Council delayed a vote on approving the terms of a lease agreement negotiated between the city and a planned brewery development on the city’s shoreline around 2 a.m. Tuesday near the end of a meeting that began Monday evening. Members...
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
WTNH

Towns adding armed security ahead of the school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school under siege. A lone gunman walked in, 19 kids and two teachers didn’t make it out alive. News 8 has an in-depth Back to School report on school safety across the state. More Connecticut school districts have made the decision to hire armed guards for […]
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Release of American Rescue Plan Funding Begins

More than 1,700 state hospitality businesses are eligible. The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA), in partnership with Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration, announced that the state is distributing $30 million in allocated American Rescue Plan state funding to help the local hospitality industry, part of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery measures at the federal level, which were passed in 2021.
FOX 61

Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages

CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
i95 ROCK

Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington

Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns

Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Don’t limit access to Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach

How do I love you … let me count the ways, dear Bridgeport!. You are my birthplace. My home. The city I raised my five children. The city where I taught dance and special education for decades. The city of a diverse and loving people. The city with a big heart. The city with the best parks. The beautiful Bridgeport by the Sea!
News 12

Guide: Connecticut Breweries

Looking to check out a brewery? There are many breweries in Connecticut for beer lovers to visit. Check out the list below for breweries in your area. NOTE: Please check with each brewery to find out more information and follow all COVID-19 protocols. Aspetuck Brew Lab. 3389 Fairfield Ave. Bridgeport,...
connecticuthistory.org

The Connecticut Houses that Ended Up in Massachusetts

In the 1930s, the Wells Historical Museum—founded by Albert B. Wells, along with his brothers Channing M. and J. Cheney Wells—purchased a farm in Sturbridge, Massachusetts to create a living village museum for Wells’ antiques collection. The museum initially named the attraction Quinebaug Village and began searching for historic buildings to move to the farm to build a pseudo-19th century New England-style town. Between 1938 and 1964, the museum physically moved at least five buildings from around Connecticut to complete “Old Sturbridge Village.”
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
