Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Rep. Perry sues DOJ over phone data seized through search warrant
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), a close ally of former President Trump, on Wednesday filed an emergency lawsuit against the federal government, requesting that the Department of Justice return cellphone data and other property it obtained through a search warrant earlier this month. Why it matters: Perry, the chair of the...
Florida judge outlines intent to unseal parts of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday filed a written order reiterating his intent to unseal portions of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit. Driving the news: "Given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President’s residence," the government has not provided sufficient reasoning to justify sealing the affidavit, Reinhart wrote.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search ignites the right
The FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago has driven outsized conservative social media attention, triggering the wide sharing of news stories and driving tens of thousands of new users to former President Trump’s Truth Social app. Why it matters: Trump faces serious potential legal implications after...
Former impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman unseats Rep. Mondaire Jones
Former impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman on Tuesday defeated a crowded field of primary rivals in New York's 10th district, including Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), according to AP. Why it matters: Goldman is poised to be the first new member of Congress most residents of the Manhattan and Brooklyn-based district have...
Polls reveal Trump's FBI search bump
Early data show the Mar-a-Lago search may have bolstered former President Trump's strength in a potential 2024 GOP primary, even though his fight with the FBI could mean vast new legal jeopardy. Why it matters: An NBC News poll out Sunday shows Trump tightening his hold on Republicans. Several polls...
Boris Johnson makes surprise Kyiv visit on Ukraine's Independence Day
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is both Ukraine's Independence Day and the six-month mark since Russia's invasion began. He was pictured walking through the city alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky. Why it matters: The show of support comes as Zelensky has warned against public gatherings...
The Ukraine war, six months on
When Vladimir Putin began his invasion six months ago, Ukrainians defiantly tallied each night their defenses had held. Now, Ukraine and its western backers are contemplating how far ahead the fighting could still stretch. The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he would not agree to freeze the...
U.S. sends response to Iran comments on EU draft nuclear deal
U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal. Why it matters: The U.S. move is another step toward a deal, though there are still gaps between the parties on several issues. It's not clear whether there will be another round of negotiations as a result of the U.S. response.
U.S. announces $3B in aid as Ukraine marks 6 months of war
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with nearly $3 billion in additional military aid as Ukraine marked six months since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as its independence day. Why it matters: Although earlier aid packages focused on fulfilling Ukraine's immediate...
The mainstream strikes back
In what has been a mixed year for the political establishment, Tuesday's primaries presented a near-total victory for the mainstreams of both parties. Why it matters: The rise of populism in recent years has allowed grassroots candidates — both Trumpy and progressive — to pull off primary upsets. A historic number of incumbents have fallen to insurgents this year.
U.S. presses Israel to keep promise on border crossing
The U.S. has been pressing the Israeli government to uphold a commitment it made to President Biden to ease travel delays for Palestinians across the main border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Biden announced during his visit to...
Lachlan Murdoch accuses Australian site of defamation
Lachlan Murdoch is threatening legal action against Australian news site Crikey over a June article alleging Murdoch and Fox News are partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to correspondence between his lawyers and Crikey that the site published Monday. Zoom in: The line Murdoch's...
Zelensky: At least 15 killed on Ukraine's Independence Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that at least 15 people were killed and another 50 were wounded in an attack by Russian forces. Driving the news: The president said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia launched a rocket attack on a railroad station in central Ukraine, causing four passenger cars to catch fire on the country's Independence Day.
White House: Climate law could slash related damages by up to $1.9 trillion
The Democrats' new climate law could cut related damages by as much as $1.9 trillion through 2050 by reducing impacts from extreme weather events, sea level rise and more, according to a new White House analysis shared first with Axios. Why it matters: The economic ramifications of climate change are...
Dan Newhouse is one of only two Impeachment Republicans on the November ballot.
Data: Axios research; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOnly two of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump have a shot at returning to Congress in 2023 — and one is from Washington state.Driving the news: With U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss in Wyoming last week, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington (R-Sunnyside) is one of only two pro-impeachment Republicans who will appear on the ballot in November.The other is U.S. Rep. David Valadao of California, who survived his primary, but is more likely than Newhouse to lose to a Democrat in the general election. Four other pro-impeachment Republicans...
