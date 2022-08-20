Significance of private water supply wells in a rural Nevada area as a route of exposure to aqueous arsenic

Read full article on original website
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
Nevada one of top states in mental health crisis response following 988 rollout
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a month since 988 rolled out, but it’s just one piece of a bigger crisis response. People can contact the 988 number through text or call during a mental health crisis. While some call centers in other states have been saturated with calls, Nevada has been taking charge of […]
Feds nudge Nevada minnow toward endangered species status
The Fish Lake Valley tui chub may gain federal protection after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday it will consider listing the species as endangered. Following a three month review the service found that listing the rare desert minnow under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 “may be warranted.”
Assessing the efficacy of dredged materials from Lake Panasoffkee, Florida: implication to environment and agriculture. Part 1: Soil and environmental quality aspect
Background, aims and scope: Dredged materials because of its variable but unique physical and chemical properties are often viewed by society and regulators as pollutants, but many have used these materials in coastal nourishment, land or wetland creation, construction materials, and for soil improvement as a soil amendment. Environmental impact assessment is an important pre-requisite to many dredging initiatives. The ability to reuse lake-dredge materials (LDM) for agricultural purposes is important because it reduces the need for off-shore disposal and provides an alternative to disposal of the materials in landfills. Additional research on disposal options of dredged materials are much needed to supply information on criteria testing and evaluation of the physical and chemical impacts of dredged materials at a disposal site, as well as information on many other aspects of dredging and dredged material disposal. While preliminary efforts are underway to provide information to establish criteria for land disposal, testing procedures for possible land disposal of contaminated sediments are still in their developing stage. The objective of this study (Part 1) was to quantify the effect of applied LDM from Lake Panasoffkee (LP), Florida on soil physico-chemical properties (soil quality) at the disposal site. This series of two papers aims at providing assessment of the efficacy of lake-dredged materials from LP especially its implication to environment (soil quality, Part 1) and agriculture (forage quality and pasture establishment, Part 2).
Peninsula residents use high-tech ‘gripper’ to snatch junk from bottom of Lake Tahoe
It all started when a gust of wind blew Kathy Kopf’s hat into Lake Tahoe. Not only did Kopf lose her favorite chapeau, made for her by a friend. She also realized she had inadvertently contributed to the scatter of debris accumulating at the bottom of one of California’s best-loved destinations.
NV Energy offering electric, gas bill assistance to seniors
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy will be holding its final Senior Energy Assistance Expo this week. Seniors aged 62 and older will be able to apply for up to $300 in electric and gas bill assistance at the expo. Seniors will also be able to learn about ways they can help manage costs and […]
StartUpNV Leads $600,000 Investment Follow-up Round for Northern Nevada Manufacturer, Semi Exact
StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, has closed a $600,000 round of investment in Minden, Nev.-based custom furniture manufacturer Semi Exact. StartUpNV coalesced numerous investment groups and individuals for this round, making it unprecedented for its broad scope of investors coming together for a single round of funding within Nevada.
Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
Session II: Cluster Opportunities for Arkansas
Mr. Suskie introduced his topic by saying that discussions of energy policy tend to ignore the role of the electric utility companies, and he proposed to give that perspective for Arkansas in regard to the new energy economy. He said that he would address four subtopics: (1) the future energy...
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
Out of Town Park Entrance
Please be aware that the entrance to the Out of Town Park off of Farm District Road Is closed. To enter the park you must enter off of Hwy50. We will let you know when the entrance re-opens. Remember to be mindful of the construction workers and drive with caution or go an alternate route.
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
A guide to voter rights in Nevada. What you need to know before you cast a ballot
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered voting in Nevada, a key swing state in presidential elections. The biggest change was a switch to mail-in ballots, something rarely used before 2020, but now the...
First Majestic drills 19.35 g/t gold over 23.2 metres at Jerritt Canyon, Nevada; shares up
First Majestic Silver Corp. [FR-TSX; AG-NYSE] reported additional positive drill results from its continuing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon gold mine located in Elko County, Nevada. “Today’s exploration results continue to validate our thesis that the area between the operating SSX and Smith mines is favourable for new, near-mine...
Record-breaking heat hits Northern California with temperatures soaring well over 100 degrees
SACRAMENTO — Saturday's high temperature in Stockton broke the previous record high for the date of 103 degrees set in 1950 and 1961, according to the National Weather Service.The high Saturday was 105 degrees.In downtown Sacramento, the NWS reported the city high reached 106 degrees which tied the previous record high for the date set in 1950.Today will bring some relief to the heat as onshore flow returns, according to the NWS. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast in the Delta, and areas in the vicinity of the Delta will be noticeably cooler than surrounding areas.
Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species
From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
Las Vegas(KLAS)-We like to say that diamonds are everyone’s best friend right? Well on September 8th it’s time to break out the sparkles and get ready for ‘Dress For Success of Southern Nevada’s Tenth annual Diamond Dig. To tell us all about it is executive director Norma Intriago alongside Darlene Miller, the owner of MJ […]
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer
Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
