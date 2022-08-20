Read full article on original website
Carabao Cup 2022-2023: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Carabao Cup draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
MLS・
Fabinho insists Liverpool are not out to humiliate Man Utd
Fabinho says humiliating Man Utd is not Liverpool's priority in Monday's game.
Carabao Cup third round draw: Man City host Chelsea; Man Utd face Aston Villa
The draw for the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made.
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Bournemouth & Southampton hold talks with Arsenal
Bournemouth & Southampton are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal.
Barcelona 3-3 Man City: Late Riyad Mahrez penalty shares spoils in charity friendly
Match report from Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Man City in their ALS charity friendly.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth
Fulham hopeful of completing Layvin Kurzawa, Neal Maupay & Justin Kluivert signings
Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Layvin Kurzawa, while talks are progressing for forward targets Neal Maupay and Justin Kluivert, 90min understands.
Frank Lampard provides update on Dele Alli's move to Besiktas
Everton boss Frank Lampard has provided an update on Dele Alli's proposed move to Besiktas.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Trevoh Chalobah: Inter & Roma rivalling Premier League interest in Chelsea defender
Inter & Roma have joined the pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain facing axe for Liverpool game
Harry Maguire is at risk of being left out of Manchester United's lineup to face Liverpool.
RB Leipzig rule out selling Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco rules out selling Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich.
Erling Haaland reveals how he celebrated 'crazy' Man City title win in 2012
Erling Haaland relives how he celebrated Sergio Aguero's iconic goal & Man City winning the Premier League title in 2012.
The red flags Arsenal must consider when moving for Pedro Neto
Analysis of Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto and whether or not a move for the Wolves winger should throw up any red flags.
Wesley Fofana dropped from Leicester's first-team squad as third Chelsea bid rejected
Wesley Fofana has been dropped from Leicester's first-team squad amid ongoing transfer saga & third Chelsea bid.
Unai Emery insists Juan Foyth wants to stay at Villarreal despite Barcelona interest
Unai Emery claims Juan Foyth wants to stay at Villarreal despite interest from Barcelona.
