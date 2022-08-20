ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Why Tom Cruise Film Is Crushing at Box Office

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
Since its Memorial Day Weekend release, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has brought in massive revenue. Additionally, it continues to see absolutely glowing praise from industry giants. Now, months after its release—as well as news regarding the film’s digital and Blu-ray release—the summer blockbuster continues to impress. In a new interview, the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, spoke out about why the Tom Cruise sequel continues to crush in theaters.

Above all else, the longtime film producer, who previously crossed the billion-dollar mark with Disney’s 2006 installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Man’s Chest, said it’s the authenticity of Top Gun: Maverick that makes it such a success.

“It’s always the characters, the themes, the story,” the Top Gun: Maverick producer began. “That’s what it’s all about; it’s about the emotion, it’s about bringing Iceman back, it’s about seeing a real movie.”

Bruckheimer further pointed to the key differences between CGI-heavy films versus Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think audiences have been seeing so much CGI, which is wonderful,” he began. “I go see the same movies, but it’s also nice to see the real deal. You’re in the F-18 just like those actors are. They were trained for three months to be able to get into an F-18…You can see the struggles of what they’re doing, what they’re going through. That’s all real, that’s not made up.”

That said, Entertainment Weekly emphasized that the Top Gun: Maverick producer did not share a disdain for CGI films like those from Marvel and DC. Instead, he pointed to the simplicity of the viewer experience in Top Gun: Maverick versus the aforementioned franchises. Films like those from Marvel focus on visual art and mechanics while in production. In comparison, audiences are able to watch the characters of Top Gun: Maverick interact with one another authentically. We see their struggles as they navigate personal and professional interactions in a realistic, simple way.

Jerry Bruckheimer Praises Tom Cruise’s Growth From ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Maverick’

Top Gun: Maverick has grossed well over $1 billion internationally. As such, Jerry Bruckheimer isn’t just speaking out about the film’s success. He’s also reflecting on its leading cast member’s growth from 21-year-old rising star to international icon.

Recalling producing Top Gun with Tom Cruise, just 21 at the time, Bruckheimer said, “When we first worked with him, we let him in [on] the process. He sat in dailies with us…He was absorbing it all, he wanted to learn. That’s all he wanted to do, learn.”

Well, learn he did. Three decades after Top Gun‘s original release, Tom Cruise had a direct hand in Top Gun: Maverick‘s creation. Going behind the scenes of the film’s making and Cruise’s commitment, Bruckheimer continued, “Top Gun was the benefit of all of Tom’s learning and being with all these terrific actors, directors, and writers.”

Overall, “He helped us craft [Top Gun: Maverick],” the film producer said.

