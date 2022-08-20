ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera’s Emotional Comments About His Son Met With Outpouring of Support

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHeHT_0hOgRwkL00

Jackass star Bam Margera has been reporting that he’s feeling great after working hard towards breaking free of his addictions. This treatment, fans of the TV personality know came after a judge ordered Margera to attend an in-patient rehab for alcoholism after an incident in 2021.

Since then, the star has made headlines for repeatedly leaving the court-ordered treatment. However, he insists he remained sober during these unlawful stints away from treatment. Now, Bam Margera is speaking out about his recovery and what he has missed during his struggles. Namely, time with his young son, Phoenix. However, fans are quick to send messages of support to the Jackass player, encouraging him as he struggles with the effects of his journey towards sobriety.

Jackass Star Bam Margera Makes Some Emotional Realizations About His Young Son

Recently, Bam Margera sat down with his Jackass costar, Steve-O, to discuss one of the elements he struggled with while attending his year-long in-patient substance abuse treatment program, time away from his young son, Phoenix.

“I do not want to spend any time, wasting time,” the Jackass star says in a recent Insta post.

“I’ve done that far too long,” Margera adds, before declaring “Don’t need it anymore!” and signing off this portion of the comment “- Bam”.

“Thank you, @steveo, and his team @wildride, for this podcast and the opportunity for Bam to inform,” the Instagram message continues, noting that the star’s family is working to help Margera “with his social media while he focuses on his recovery.”

“We are his family who loves and communicates with him,” the message continues. “[T]o collaborate on his content and updates.” Then the message sends a message of thanks for all of the support Margera has received during his “wild ride.”

Fans Are Quick To Show Support For As Jackass Star Bam Margera

The Instagram post features Margera as he discusses missing one full year of his son’s young life. The Jackass star relates that he went a full year without seeing Phoenix, adding that the age of four is “such a fun age.”

“I missed it all,” he says, adding that it’s a lot of time to “make up for.” However, Bam’s fans were quick to offer their support, noting that this missed year won’t make a huge difference in the long run. Especially since he continues to focus on sobriety.

“At [least it] was only a year buddy,” one fan comments.

“And not a life time!” the commenter continues. “Could be worse hope you know that, we’re praying for you BAM!”

“Keep moving forward, Bam,” another fan comments in the post.

“Good things are coming your way,” the commenter adds. “[A]nd we all love and support you.”

“You got this Bam!” another commenter tells the star, while another fan tells the Jackass star to stay on course, “slow and steady.”

Comments / 20

Tammi Hunter
3d ago

keep fighting bam, your son will be thankful for a missed year instead of growing up with a dad under influence, the mood swings, the hangovers. Obviously your family and fans love you and definately wants the best sober man that you are working on, even tho it was court ordered I bet your views have changed to I'm getting myself better for my son, family and fans. Addiction is a lifelong battle I hope in future you remember the tools you've learned thru rehab, they come in handy. (Addiction is a disease, even tho some family members do not believe it is, I even have a difficult time saying it's a disease.) Good luck

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reveals His Feelings About ‘Jackass Forever’ Following Intense Legal Drama

Following the intense legal drama, Jackass star Bam Margera is now revealing his true feelings about the latest film in the franchise, Jackass Forever. During a recent appearance on the Wild Ride With Steve-O, Bam Margera showed that not all of his friendships with the Jackass cast and crew were dissolved. “Everything [was] mean for a reason,” Margera explained. “And I’m much better off not being in it. I’m happy to not be in it. I don’t want to do that anymore. I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m much happier without it.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Bam Margera
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Steveo
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
MENTAL HEALTH
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy