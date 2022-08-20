‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera’s Emotional Comments About His Son Met With Outpouring of Support

Jackass star Bam Margera has been reporting that he’s feeling great after working hard towards breaking free of his addictions. This treatment, fans of the TV personality know came after a judge ordered Margera to attend an in-patient rehab for alcoholism after an incident in 2021.

Since then, the star has made headlines for repeatedly leaving the court-ordered treatment. However, he insists he remained sober during these unlawful stints away from treatment. Now, Bam Margera is speaking out about his recovery and what he has missed during his struggles. Namely, time with his young son, Phoenix. However, fans are quick to send messages of support to the Jackass player, encouraging him as he struggles with the effects of his journey towards sobriety.

Jackass Star Bam Margera Makes Some Emotional Realizations About His Young Son

Recently, Bam Margera sat down with his Jackass costar, Steve-O, to discuss one of the elements he struggled with while attending his year-long in-patient substance abuse treatment program, time away from his young son, Phoenix.

“I do not want to spend any time, wasting time,” the Jackass star says in a recent Insta post.

“I’ve done that far too long,” Margera adds, before declaring “Don’t need it anymore!” and signing off this portion of the comment “- Bam”.

“Thank you, @steveo, and his team @wildride, for this podcast and the opportunity for Bam to inform,” the Instagram message continues, noting that the star’s family is working to help Margera “with his social media while he focuses on his recovery.”

“We are his family who loves and communicates with him,” the message continues. “[T]o collaborate on his content and updates.” Then the message sends a message of thanks for all of the support Margera has received during his “wild ride.”

Fans Are Quick To Show Support For As Jackass Star Bam Margera

The Instagram post features Margera as he discusses missing one full year of his son’s young life. The Jackass star relates that he went a full year without seeing Phoenix, adding that the age of four is “such a fun age.”

“I missed it all,” he says, adding that it’s a lot of time to “make up for.” However, Bam’s fans were quick to offer their support, noting that this missed year won’t make a huge difference in the long run. Especially since he continues to focus on sobriety.

“At [least it] was only a year buddy,” one fan comments.

“And not a life time!” the commenter continues. “Could be worse hope you know that, we’re praying for you BAM!”

“Keep moving forward, Bam,” another fan comments in the post.

“Good things are coming your way,” the commenter adds. “[A]nd we all love and support you.”

“You got this Bam!” another commenter tells the star, while another fan tells the Jackass star to stay on course, “slow and steady.”