Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
5 arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of beauty products, ramming cop car
PETALUMA, Calif. - Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding...
Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
insideevs.com
Oakland Police Looking For Tesla Model Y Owner's Help In Murder Case
Now that authorities across the globe have learned that Tesla's built-in cameras are being used to solve crimes, it's not uncommon for them to check surveillance footage of the area around incidents to see if they can locate a Tesla that was nearby. In the case of a dentist that was shot in Oakland, there's a Tesla Model Y that may provide some missing details.
Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 and 14-year-olds arrested for bringing guns onto school grounds
Two minors and one adult have been arrested after they brought a gun onto the grounds of a local high school, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
Two murders in Richmond Monday afternoon: police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and one other was injured in two shootings in Richmond on Monday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The murders took place within an hour and a half of each other. Police responded to 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue — near the 4th Street Park […]
Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Menlo Park police believe drive by shooting was a targeted attack
Menlo Park police said the violence took place around 1:30p.m., in the 500 block of Oak Grove Avenue, near Alma Street. Four people were sitting in a car, in a parking lot close to the Menlo Park Caltrain station, when shots were fired from a passing car.
48-year-old man stabbed in SF’s Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said. The stabbing was reported about 7:32 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the […]
crimevoice.com
San Jose Homicide Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On April 9th, 2022, at approximately 4:29 AM, Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.
crimevoice.com
Police: Four suspects, including juveniles young as 11, involved in alleged assault and robbery of 70-year-old woman
Three suspects, including two juveniles as young as 11, have reportedly been arrested in connection to the alleged robbery and assault of a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco. Late on the afternoon of July 31, officers responded to the 100 block of Francisco Street where a 70-year-old woman had reportedly been the victim of a robbery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
Missing 14-year-old girl located safely by Antioch police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department has located a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday afternoon, the department announced in a social media post Wednesday. Malinda Jackson had last been seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Buckskin Drive. Police described Jackson as being 5-foot-8, 340 pounds with maroon braids […]
Shooting in Tenderloin injures 36-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood injured a 36-year-old man, according to police.The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.San Francisco police have not made an arrest or released a detailed description of the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
Eight people arrested on suspicion of DUI, burglary in San Rafael
Police arrested eight people across San Rafael this weekend, the first arrests to come out of a Summer Mobilization Effort that the San Rafael Police Department is running through Labor Day weekend, according to a press release from SRPD.
Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead
OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
Comments / 7