The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO