MMAmania.com
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death
Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
‘I Had Herpes’ Fighter Joel Bauman Calls Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood ‘Pedophiles’ in Latest Post-Fight Rant
Fury FC fighter Joel Bauman is making headlines once again after he previously admitted to contracting herpes following his last outing. Back in May, Bauman got a lot of attention from the MMA community when he nonchalantly revealed that he had contracted herpes prior to his contest with Reese Forest at Fury FC 61.
Tyson Fury insists if he can beat Oleksandr Usyk he can achieve dream of becoming psychologist when he retires
Tyson Fury plans to do a Masters degree in psychology - but only after he has unified the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King announced his retirement from boxing after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. But he seemingly has confirmed he'll come out of retirement to fight 'Ukrainian dosser'...
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Daniel Dubois settles legal dispute with Don King... with the British heavyweight receiving almost £400,000 after previously accusing the legendary promoter of failing to pay him following his victory over Trevor Bryan in June
Daniel Dubois’ lawsuit againstDon King was settled yesterday after the legendary promoter paid the British heavyweight a purse of nearly £400,000. Dubois sued Don King Productions earlier this month, alleging that he had not been paid for his victory over Trevor Bryan in June. It seemed a messy...
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
Boxing Scene
Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash
The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr reveals strategy to defeat Usyk, talks Joshua’s loss
By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wasn’t surprised at seeing Anthony Joshua suffer his second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz feels that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) isn’t the same fighter he once was since his seventh-round knockout victory...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Don't write improved Anthony Joshua off yet | Oleksandr Usyk now an icon but will he get Tyson Fury next?
Anthony Joshua delivered one of the best, maybe even the best performance of his career in the Oleksandr Usyk rematch. Yet defeat has condemned Joshua to a slide down from the top tier of the heavyweight division. For the first time in years Joshua will find himself among the chasing...
BET
Cardi B Sounds Off On UFC Star Jake Shields Who Compared Her To Andrew Tate
Cardi B was not okay with being disrespected on social media by former UFC fighter Jake Shields when he compared her to Andrew Tate and sounded off in a now-deleted post. The incident started on Thursday (Aug. 18) when Shields attempted to defend Tate with a series of tweets after Tate made the news about his controversial comments about women.
Tom Hardy wins gold at jiu-jitsu competition as submission win is caught on camera
Tom Hardy captured gold at a jiu-jitsu competition at the weekend, with a video emerging of the Hollywood actor submitting an opponent along the way.Hardy has starred in films such as The Dark Knight Rises as Batman villain Bane, Venom as the Spider-Man foe of the same name, and Bronson as criminal Charles Bronson.The Briton is a known practitioner of jiu-jitsu, and he currently holds the status of blue belt in the martial art. Typically, the jiu-jitsu belt system sees a practitioner start as ‘a white belt’, before moving on to blue, purple, brown then black – needing to...
