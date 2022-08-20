ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’

Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death

Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Daniel Dubois settles legal dispute with Don King... with the British heavyweight receiving almost £400,000 after previously accusing the legendary promoter of failing to pay him following his victory over Trevor Bryan in June

Daniel Dubois’ lawsuit againstDon King was settled yesterday after the legendary promoter paid the British heavyweight a purse of nearly £400,000. Dubois sued Don King Productions earlier this month, alleging that he had not been paid for his victory over Trevor Bryan in June. It seemed a messy...
Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash

The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
Andy Ruiz Jr reveals strategy to defeat Usyk, talks Joshua’s loss

By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wasn’t surprised at seeing Anthony Joshua suffer his second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz feels that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) isn’t the same fighter he once was since his seventh-round knockout victory...
Cardi B Sounds Off On UFC Star Jake Shields Who Compared Her To Andrew Tate

Cardi B was not okay with being disrespected on social media by former UFC fighter Jake Shields when he compared her to Andrew Tate and sounded off in a now-deleted post. The incident started on Thursday (Aug. 18) when Shields attempted to defend Tate with a series of tweets after Tate made the news about his controversial comments about women.
Tom Hardy wins gold at jiu-jitsu competition as submission win is caught on camera

Tom Hardy captured gold at a jiu-jitsu competition at the weekend, with a video emerging of the Hollywood actor submitting an opponent along the way.Hardy has starred in films such as The Dark Knight Rises as Batman villain Bane, Venom as the Spider-Man foe of the same name, and Bronson as criminal Charles Bronson.The Briton is a known practitioner of jiu-jitsu, and he currently holds the status of blue belt in the martial art. Typically, the jiu-jitsu belt system sees a practitioner start as ‘a white belt’, before moving on to blue, purple, brown then black – needing to...
