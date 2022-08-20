Read full article on original website
A Texas town is trucking in water for residents due to drought
A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle.
News brief: Florida primary, Ukraine nuclear power plant worker, abortion laws
States holding primaries today include the state of Florida, one of the biggest. And the primary captures even more attention because of who's on the ballot there. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He's made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But before he could run for that office, he would have to win reelection as governor. And Democrats are choosing his challenger today. Charlie Crist is a former governor and also a former Republican.
Fact Check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'
It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we’re turning to this year’s U.S. Senate race and a claim about levels of violent crime. The North Carolina Troopers Association has endorsed Republican congressman Ted Budd over his opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley, who is a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. In a statement announcing the endorsement, association President Ben Kral said, “With violent crime at an all-time high, it is imperative we have a U.S. Senator who will support law enforcement.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty...
COVID vaccine rates lagging among NC kids, data show
Hickory resident Javier Jimenez jumped at the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines for his two oldest sons, ages 7 and 8, as soon as they were available. “It’s very important that my kids are safe from anything that we can prevent,” Jimenez said. In 2020, before a vaccine...
KIDS・
Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida race for governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democrat and longtime politician Charlie Crist has won the primary for governor in Florida and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Crist served as Florida's Republican governor more than a decade ago and is now a...
NC colleges partner to promote Honduran textile education
North Carolina school leaders signed an agreement in Gaston County on Monday to expand textile education in Honduras. The deal, supported by the U.S. and Honduran governments, has two goals in mind: to create jobs that discourage migration from Honduras and to create market opportunities for North Carolina textiles. The...
Federal officials say open a civil rights probe after suspension of Arkansas officers
MULBERRY, Ark. — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were...
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
A new system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate is named after Emmett Till
Maryland has seen a slew of racist incidents over the last year — including targeted bomb threats at three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and vandals writing messages of hate on the doors of a church. Now, the state has launched an alert system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate.
A rural Washington emergency dispatch center closes as 911 operator shortage persists
There's a national shortage of 911 operators. In Washington state, the situation is so dire that it closed a rural dispatch center. In addition to recruiting, technology might be a longer-term fix. Since January 2004, Austin Jenkins has been the Olympia-based political reporter for the Northwest News Network. In that...
Appeals panel blocks law's use in NC campaign ad prosecution
RALEIGH — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law. The majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
How an Illinois military base transports an unprecedented flow of weapons to Ukraine
Moving the people and stuff that the U.S. military needs is a massive puzzle. Aid for Ukraine is being sent from Illinois' Scott Air Force Base, which must deal with logistics and possible threats.
The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried
The remains of a sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago have finally come home to Ohio. Here's Chris Welter from our member station WYSO. CHRIS WELTER, BYLINE: Joseph Hoffman died on the USS Oklahoma the morning of the December 7 Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. He was 24. His remains were initially recovered by divers but weren't identified as his until 2020 using DNA. John Moomaw is one of the next of kin. Hoffman was his great-great-uncle. Before the Navy contacted him last year, he didn't even know of Hoffman's existence. And other than distant cousins, Moomaw doesn't have any family left near the small village where Hoffman is being buried, but he still wanted to be there.
3 law enforcement officers in Arkansas are suspended following viral video of beating
Authorities in Arkansas are sharing more details after bystander video captured three law enforcement officers beating a suspect on Sunday. Michael Hibblen, with Little Rock Station KUAR, has been following the case and joins us now. Hi, Michael. MICHAEL HIBBLEN, BYLINE: Hi, Ari. SHAPIRO: Tell us about today's developments. What's...
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, sentenced to 5 days in jail for a DUI
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted Tuesday of misdemeanor driving under the influence in California, the Napa County District Attorney's Office announced. Pelosi, 82, was arrested May 28 and later charged with driving under the influence and causing injury, "based...
7,000 construction workers are needed for Ohio's largest economic development project
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio - Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state's...
Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods
We've had a lot of flooding news this summer. Floods in the Southwest swept away a hiker in Zion National Park. In Dallas, rains drowned cars and prompted a disaster declaration. And in eastern Kentucky recently, where floods washed away entire communities, kids who were supposed to be back in school are still waiting. WFPL's Jess Clark reports.
The politics of abortion in the NC Senate and General Assembly races
On this episode, we discuss the politics of abortion and how it relates to North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race. While Republican nominee Ted Budd is not speaking out on the issue, Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley is, in commercials and on the campaign trail. We’ll also address abortion in legislative...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
