Fox 32 Chicago

An early outlook for Chicago's winter

Chicago - Be sure to enjoy the warm sunshine this week. If you are like me, I try to relish these days while I can because lurking in the back of my mind is the cold and snow that winter will inevitably bring. How bad will this upcoming winter be?
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
NBC Chicago

Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?

Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
97ZOK

10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
veranda.com

Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market

Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
WOMI Owensboro

Parking Garage In Fancy Illinois Town Has 7 Arrests In One Day

In an Illinois town that usually doesn't have much trouble, there were seven arrests in one day at the same parking garage. Nowadays, there's crime everywhere. You really can't find a place to get away from it. There are some towns in Illinois that only experience crimes few and far between. One of those nicer cities is Elmhurst. Recently, the residents experienced an uptick in arrests.
wcsjnews.com

Major Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project Underway

An I-80 Rebuild and Renewal Project is underway. The work to rebuild sixteen miles of I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties has begun. The $1.2 billion project includes the extension of Houbolt Road across the Des Plaines River, rehabilitation or replacement of over thirty bridges including the I-80 Des Plaines River bridges, as well as interchange and mainline reconstructions.
