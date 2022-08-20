Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago is Way Below Average For Rainfall This Time of Year. Does That Mean a Dry Winter, Too?
Chicago may have seen its fair share of storms and rain this year so far -- but not so much in August. In fact, the city is significantly below average for rainfall this month. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago typically sees an average of 3.06 inches of...
An early outlook for Chicago's winter
Chicago - Be sure to enjoy the warm sunshine this week. If you are like me, I try to relish these days while I can because lurking in the back of my mind is the cold and snow that winter will inevitably bring. How bad will this upcoming winter be?
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
Let it Snow? Chicago Area Could See More Precipitation Than Normal This Winter, NWS Models Show
While we’re still enjoying summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter could potentially see more snow and precipitation than usual, according to new climate projections from the National Weather Service. Last week, the NWS’ Climate Prediction Center issued its newest long-lead forecasts for the coming months, examining probabilities of...
Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain possible this weekend | LIVE radar
The Chicago area could see some severe storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?
Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
As Days Get Shorter, Here's When Chicago Will See Its Final Sunset After 7 P.M. of 2022
One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Breaking: At Least 3 Shot Near Northwest Side High School, Chicago Fire Officials Say
Authorities say that three people were shot near a Northwest Side high school on Wednesday afternoon. According to Chicago fire officials, at least three people were shot near Schurz High School, located near the intersection of Milwaukee and Addison. No immediate word was given on the conditions of those victims,...
veranda.com
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market
Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
fox32chicago.com
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
Brian Urlacher Against Dome for Bears' New Stadium: ‘They Can't Do That'
Urlacher against dome for new stadium: 'They can't do that' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's been plenty of back-and-forth from former Chicago Bears players about the organization's plans to move out of Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Most of the players are in...
Parking Garage In Fancy Illinois Town Has 7 Arrests In One Day
In an Illinois town that usually doesn't have much trouble, there were seven arrests in one day at the same parking garage. Nowadays, there's crime everywhere. You really can't find a place to get away from it. There are some towns in Illinois that only experience crimes few and far between. One of those nicer cities is Elmhurst. Recently, the residents experienced an uptick in arrests.
Chicago shooting in Brainerd leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the South Side that left one person killed and two others injured.
wcsjnews.com
Major Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project Underway
An I-80 Rebuild and Renewal Project is underway. The work to rebuild sixteen miles of I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties has begun. The $1.2 billion project includes the extension of Houbolt Road across the Des Plaines River, rehabilitation or replacement of over thirty bridges including the I-80 Des Plaines River bridges, as well as interchange and mainline reconstructions.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago on pace for 6 times as many carjackings as eight years ago: report
CHICAGO - Chicago carjackings are on pace to rise again in 2022 after already dramatic increases in 2020 and 2021, trending towards a number that would be six times higher than just eight years ago. "The data on Chicago carjacking through the years, and especially through the first half of...
