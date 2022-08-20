ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Independent

Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death

Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October

Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
UFC
Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman
Luke Rockhold
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off

Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
COMBAT SPORTS
BET

Cardi B Sounds Off On UFC Star Jake Shields Who Compared Her To Andrew Tate

Cardi B was not okay with being disrespected on social media by former UFC fighter Jake Shields when he compared her to Andrew Tate and sounded off in a now-deleted post. The incident started on Thursday (Aug. 18) when Shields attempted to defend Tate with a series of tweets after Tate made the news about his controversial comments about women.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Gilbert Burns hearing Colby Covington potentially ‘out until March’ after ‘very bad’ injuries

Colby Covington has been uncharacteristically quiet after his last Octagon appearance at UFC 272 in March 2022. Hoping to put to rest a heated rivalry with former best friend, Jorge Masvidal, Covington battled it out with “Gamebred” in their five-round main event en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory (watch highlights). However, that wasn’t the end of the saga between the pair of two-time Welterweight title challengers.
UFC

