‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death
Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Midnight Mania! Watch Israel Adesanya get shocked speechless by Leon Edwards’ head kick over Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards’ come-from-behind, walk-off head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 is one for the ages. For one, it was pretty much perfect technique. Edwards read his opponents defenses, feinted him into slipping and lower his hands, then placed his shin directly upside his temple. Textbook.
Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October
Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
Dana White to the rescue! UFC boss blocks USADA vampires after Paulo Costa blood beef
The bloodsuckers at USADA, charged with pre- and post-fight drug testing for UFC, used to have carte blanche when it came to drawing plasma under its “Whereabouts” policy, which is how dehydrated middleweight contender Paulo Costa got forced into a blood test in the waning hours of his UFC 278 weight cut.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz mock Leon Edwards as ‘easy money’ — then die inside when ‘Rocky’ wins (Video)
I guess former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo never saw that “watery vengeance” clip from Missing in Action or he would have known that you NEVER laugh at someone you think is beaten until the fight is completely finished. Hopefully “Triple C” learned his lesson during the UFC...
Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off
Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
Cardi B Sounds Off On UFC Star Jake Shields Who Compared Her To Andrew Tate
Cardi B was not okay with being disrespected on social media by former UFC fighter Jake Shields when he compared her to Andrew Tate and sounded off in a now-deleted post. The incident started on Thursday (Aug. 18) when Shields attempted to defend Tate with a series of tweets after Tate made the news about his controversial comments about women.
Dana White reveals Jon Gruden killed deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Las Vegas Raiders
Dana White leaves the majority of matchmaking to Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby, but is involved in putting together many of the bigger, monumental UFC fights. Apparently, he’s also involved in doing some similar big ticket work for the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view featured a special ‘UFC...
Denied! Khabib bans betting sponsorships in Eagle FC — ‘Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol’
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t have much say in what the promotion did while he was competing inside the Octagon, which was often splattered with sponsorship banners from gambling powerhouse Draft Kings, as well as booze boys Modelo. But now that Nurmagomedov is steering his own ship...
Midnight Mania! Brendan Schaub labels Michael Bisping the ‘Rosa Parks of British fighters’
Don’t look now, but mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter-turned quasi-comedian, Brendan Schaub, may have just dropped the silliest statement of his career. And that’s saying something. With no upcoming UFC event this weekend, the overall discussion in the MMA world continues to revolve around UFC 278. Most notably,...
Dana White ‘making plans’ for not-injured Colby Covington — ‘He’s ready to fight’
Two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington is expected to make his return to the Octagon at some point in the near future, according to UFC President Dana White, despite an earlier rumor that “Chaos” was suffering from “very bad” injuries and sidelined until next March. Either...
Jorge Masvidal torches ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for UFC title snub, defiant ‘DC’ responds
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was part of the broadcast team that called Leon Edwards’ shocking upset win over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Cormier kept the conversation going on his “DC & RC”...
Gilbert Burns hearing Colby Covington potentially ‘out until March’ after ‘very bad’ injuries
Colby Covington has been uncharacteristically quiet after his last Octagon appearance at UFC 272 in March 2022. Hoping to put to rest a heated rivalry with former best friend, Jorge Masvidal, Covington battled it out with “Gamebred” in their five-round main event en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory (watch highlights). However, that wasn’t the end of the saga between the pair of two-time Welterweight title challengers.
Referee, judging assignments set for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279
Who will referee the welterweight main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz?. None other than veteran official Marc Goddard, who was appointed by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to handle headlining duties at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. That’s according to...
