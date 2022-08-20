Read full article on original website
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
Victim dies in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, suspect wanted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old man who was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia has died from his injuries. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. They found the man with injuries to his upper body.
wach.com
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
Hardscrabble Road reopens after gas leak, repairs still being made
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County has reopened after a gas line leak blocked traffic along a stretch of the road for several hours. Columbia Fire said Tuesday morning a natural gas line had been cut on Hardscrabble Road, temporarily closing a portion of the road between Clemson and North Brickyard Roads in northeast Richland County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
wach.com
Man injured in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is injured after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Deputies say an argument happened and then shots were fired. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Lexington shooting, investigation underway
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say he was shot in the upper body...
wach.com
One dead after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:23 a.m. near Old Orangeburg Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2017 Kia Soul traveling eastbound when the car ran off the road to the left, went down an embayment, struck several trees and overturned.
abccolumbia.com
Police search for woman accused of gas station assault
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying a woman accused of assault. Take a good look, police say the woman on your screen assaulted a customer at the circle k on Augusta Road Friday. Authorities tell ABC Columbia News, the woman was last seen leaving...
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
Man accused of shooting at Forest Acres Police officer arrested in Alabama
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man wanted for shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer in July was arrested in Alabama on Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 19-year-old Ladre Smith of Columbia was found at the Tourway Inn motel in Birmingham, Alabama, and arrested after initially...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near exit 74 stalled traffic Tuesday, according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 8 a.m. No injuries have been reported by SC Highway Patrol. If you need to travel through the area, use caution and expect delays as crews work to...
wach.com
Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
At least 2 wounded, 1 dead by gunfire near SC State late Sunday night
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg officers are working to determine the circumstances behind a deadly shooting near the South Carolina State campus late Sunday night that spilled over into the morning hours. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reports filed by officers who responded to the scene, the incident...
SCDOT to give update on Carolina Crossroads
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wondering what's the latest on the plans to unravel Malfunction Junction? South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday, August 30, to provide the latest information concerning the Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Project. Attendees at Tuesday's meeting -- 5-7 p.m. at...
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
