MLW Women's Featherweight Championship Match Announced For The Wrestling Showcase
Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship at The Wrestling Showcase. As announced on Busted Open Radio, Valkyrie will put the title on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. The challengers are the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. They defeated Valkyrie and Rosemary to win the gold at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence. The three women often compete on IMPACT programming, but they remain active throughout the wrestling world.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/23): 14-Match Card Features Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, Max Caster
AEW Dark (8/23) Robyn & Charlette Renegade defeated Rocky Radley & Allie Recks. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth defeated Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. Daniel Garcia defeated Westin Blake. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux) defeated Ryan...
WWE NXT 8/23/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT for August 23, 2022!. -Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out match. ...and more! Show review is the first 90 minutes. Silliness to follow.
Rob Van Dam Discusses How He Has Having A 'Rejuvenation', Recalls Working With Pro Wrestling NOAH
More than three decades after his in-ring debut, Rob Van Dam is still having fun. The former world champion continues to compete around the world for various companies. In October, he is set to perform at One Pro Wrestling's A New Twist of Fate. In an interview with Steve Fall...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, Quebec (8/21): Street Fight Headlines
WWE held its Sunday Stunner event on August 21 from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, Quebec (8/21) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura. - Natalya def....
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success
Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 31 Results (8/20): Hoodfoot, John Wayne Murdoch, More In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held their Volume 31 event on August 20, 2022 from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois. The event aired on IWTV. Full results and highlights can be seen below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 31 Results (8/20) AKIRA def. Eric Ryan. Bobby Beverly def. Dale...
Wrestling Open No Respect (8/21) Results: Max Caster Competes In $20,000 Double Down Match
On August 21, Wrestling Open presented its No Respect event from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired live on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below:. Wrestling Open (8/21) No Respect Results. Saturn and Kronus Eliminator Cup Finals: Miracle Generation def. Brick City Boys.
Amir Jordan Wanted To Relocate To Florida Before WWE NXT UK Release, NXT Europe Was Never Offered
On the morning of August 18, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus in September before returning as NXT Europe in 2023. Later in the day, many NXT UK talents were released including Amir Jordan, who wrestled as Tiger Turan after losing a Loser Leaves NXT UK match to Kenny Williams in June 2021.
AEW Reveals Meet & Greets For All Out Fan Fest, Brody King Wants To Fight Dax Harwood | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 23, 2022. - AEW has revealed the Meet & Greet schedule for the upcoming All Out fan fest:. - Check out the meet & greet lineup for tomorrow's AEW Dynamite by clicking here. - Two years ago, Roman Reigns made his...
Mark Sterling Wants To Help Wrestlers Keep Their Spot Or Get Compensated If It's Unfairly Taken
Position theft is a serious crime. "Smart" Mark Sterling will fight for you to keep your spot in wrestling. Position theft happens all the time wrestling as new wrestlers come in or old wrestlers fall out of favor. Whatever the reason might be, position theft should be taken seriously, and...
Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Results (8/21): Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta In Action
Beyond Wrestling held its Americanrana: Blackout event on August 21 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Results (8/21) - Trish Adora def. LuFisto. - The Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell)...
'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match Set For 8/26 WWE SmackDown
Four teams will get another chance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Following the news of Toxic Attraction's removal from the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, four previously eliminated teams are set to compete in a 'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match on the August 26 edition of WWE SmackDown. All four teams, which can be seen in the graphic below, were all eliminated in the tournament's first round, which concluded on last Friday's SmackDown.
First Team Advances To The Finals Of WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
The finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament is starting to take form. On the August 22 edition of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to best out the duo of Alexa Bliss and Asuka in one of the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Before the semi-final bout, Kai and SKY defeated the team of Tamina and Dana Brooke in the first round.
