San Francisco, CA

MLW Women's Featherweight Championship Match Announced For The Wrestling Showcase

Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship at The Wrestling Showcase. As announced on Busted Open Radio, Valkyrie will put the title on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. The challengers are the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. They defeated Valkyrie and Rosemary to win the gold at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence. The three women often compete on IMPACT programming, but they remain active throughout the wrestling world.
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success

Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match Set For 8/26 WWE SmackDown

Four teams will get another chance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Following the news of Toxic Attraction's removal from the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, four previously eliminated teams are set to compete in a 'Second Chance' Four Way Tag Team Match on the August 26 edition of WWE SmackDown. All four teams, which can be seen in the graphic below, were all eliminated in the tournament's first round, which concluded on last Friday's SmackDown.
First Team Advances To The Finals Of WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

The finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament is starting to take form. On the August 22 edition of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to best out the duo of Alexa Bliss and Asuka in one of the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Before the semi-final bout, Kai and SKY defeated the team of Tamina and Dana Brooke in the first round.
