ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman addresses union supporters at Pittsburgh rally, but avoids media questions

Hundreds of union members held a rally Tuesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Democrats that the union endorsed, including congressional candidate Chris DeLuzio, state House candidate Dr. Arvind Venkat and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. It was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances in Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Praising the Non-Endorsers of Doug Mastriano

Said Desiderius Erasmus, “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.”. In today’s Republican Party, even the slightest bit of political courage and fidelity to truth and the rule of law are noteworthy, even praiseworthy, because, yes, everything is relative. When asked by The Dispatch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
abc27 News

Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Fred Keller

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the senior legal advisor to Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate, Doug Mastriano has been ordered to appear before a grand jury. He will also speak about how private, armed security officers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smerconish#Wrestlemania#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrat#Republican
PennLive.com

Please read SB 106 and vote NO | PennLive letters

On July 19, 2022, in a letter to the Sentinel, Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of the PA Pro-Life Federation, told a half-truth about the newly filed Senate Bill 106. The exact wording of the joint resolution of this proposed amendment to the PA Constitution tells the whole story: “Proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing that there is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion; further providing for action on concurrent orders and resolutions, for Lieutenant Governor and for qualifications of electors; and providing for election audits.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees

I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy