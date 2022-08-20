Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman addresses union supporters at Pittsburgh rally, but avoids media questions
Hundreds of union members held a rally Tuesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Democrats that the union endorsed, including congressional candidate Chris DeLuzio, state House candidate Dr. Arvind Venkat and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. It was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances in Pittsburgh...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Praising the Non-Endorsers of Doug Mastriano
Said Desiderius Erasmus, “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.”. In today’s Republican Party, even the slightest bit of political courage and fidelity to truth and the rule of law are noteworthy, even praiseworthy, because, yes, everything is relative. When asked by The Dispatch...
Dr. Oz: Will Pennsylvania voters pardon his French? | Mulshine
I spent more than 10 years working for newspapers in and around Philadelphia. This gave me an insight into the culture of Pennsylvania that is sorely lacking in that TV doctor from Bergen County who is running for an open Senate seat there. One such insight concerns the Pennsylvanians’ pronunciation...
Republicans and Democrats on pre-canvassing ballots in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled mail-in ballots constitutional and they are here to stay. It is called pre-canvassing, which is a fancy term for opening mail-in ballots and preparing them to be fed into a machine for counting. Act 77 says pre-canvassing cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Pennsylvania from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Slashed funding, equity, parent choice: Pennsylvania gov candidates have hugely different education plans
Here’s a comparison of what the two candidates say they plan to do. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro wants to continue to increase public education funding in Pennsylvania, while his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano, wants to dramatically cut it. Mastriano, a state senator, would take the funds and move...
Pennsylvania suburban voters are key for Doug Mastriano. His abortion views seem to be turning them off
Many suburban Republicans say they are having a hard time bringing themselves to vote for their party’s nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano. And several voters and political operatives doing on-the-ground outreach say his stance on abortion is a big reason why. In this race to lead purple Pennsylvania, the...
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wtae.com
Gab users slur, threaten PA Rep. Frankel in response to his criticism of Gab and Doug Mastriano
PITTSBURGH — Gab users are making ethnic slurs and threats against Pennsylvania state Rep. Dan Frankel (D) for him calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's $5,000 payment to the far-right website. Gab is the site on which Robert Bowers, who is charged in the Tree of Life Synagogue...
Medical marijuana patients; concert reviews; Little League updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 82; Low: 67. Thunderstorms. Store shooting: The Walmart store in Swatara Township closed early yesterday after a shooting involving two people who know each other, police say. Shoppers said they abandoned their carts and started running. Medical marijuana: A court has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many...
Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is. “Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, […]
This Week in Pennsylvania: Fred Keller
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the senior legal advisor to Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate, Doug Mastriano has been ordered to appear before a grand jury. He will also speak about how private, armed security officers […]
Pennsylvania candidates hold heavy campaigning night in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The political spotlight was on Western Pennsylvania Friday. It kicked off early in the evening when political heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined PA Republican Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The rally at the Wyndham in Downtown Pittsburgh was the first major appearance by Mastriano in...
Please read SB 106 and vote NO | PennLive letters
On July 19, 2022, in a letter to the Sentinel, Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of the PA Pro-Life Federation, told a half-truth about the newly filed Senate Bill 106. The exact wording of the joint resolution of this proposed amendment to the PA Constitution tells the whole story: “Proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing that there is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion; further providing for action on concurrent orders and resolutions, for Lieutenant Governor and for qualifications of electors; and providing for election audits.”
Proposed Pennsylvania legislation would allow school employees to carry guns on school grounds
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Safety is not a new topic, but it is a highly debated one. “They’ve put metal detectors in the schools, they’ve gotten around that. A number of other things and nothing seems to work,” said Princess Makokele. For Washington County parent Makokele, more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Dog attacks on postal workers are a common hazard. It happens thousands of times a year
Dog attacks like the one that took the life of a mail carrier in Florida are a common hazard of the job, with thousands of postal workers attacked every year, according to the United States Postal Service.
erienewsnow.com
AT&T Adds More 5G Coverage in Pennsylvania including Crawford, Warren Counties
AT&T has added more 5G network coverage in Pennsylvania including new sites in Crawford and Warren Counties, the company announced. A total of 16 new sites went online in 13 counties this year to improve coverage and capacity. They include:. Adams County: A site in Gettysburg provides coverage along Route...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
