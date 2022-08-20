ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’

Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Migrant families are being sheltered at a D.C. quarantine hotel

NoMa's Hampton Inn – a hotel D.C. uses for COVID-19 isolation and temporary quarantine for unhoused Washingtonians – has effectively become a family shelter for asylum seekers sent to D.C. by red state governors, according to multiple migrants and their advocates. While migrants have expressed gratitude for shelter,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Government
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Austin, TX
New York City, NY
Government
NPR

News brief: Florida primary, Ukraine nuclear power plant worker, abortion laws

States holding primaries today include the state of Florida, one of the biggest. And the primary captures even more attention because of who's on the ballot there. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He's made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But before he could run for that office, he would have to win reelection as governor. And Democrats are choosing his challenger today. Charlie Crist is a former governor and also a former Republican.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Utah sues Biden over restored national monument boundaries

The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its decision to restore the size of two national monuments that were shrunk by then-President Trump. The size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments, both located in Utah, were cut by nearly half and about 85 percent respectively during the Trump administration.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Guerrero
NPR

Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to economist Shah Mehrabi, member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, about Afghan Central Bank reserves that remain frozen in the U.S. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Afghan central bank is still short of...
WORLD
NPR

Trump asks court to appoint a third party to review records seized in FBI search

Former President Donald Trump has asked for the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI from his Florida home. Trump's lawyers also want to block investigators from any further review of the documents until that special master is appointed. A letter leaked by Trump's legal team, which the National Archives has now released publicly, confirms that highly classified material was being stored at Mar-a-Lago. Joining us now is David Laufman. He's an attorney who formerly led the Justice Department's counterintelligence section from 2014 to 2018. David, I mentioned a special master. So what is a special master? What does this person do?
POTUS
NPR

Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings

South Korea's capital, Seoul, had pledged to shut down unregulated basement apartments, where a number of people died in floods following the worst rains in 80 years. This month, South Korea's capital had its worst flooding in 80 years. Around a dozen people were killed in Seoul, some drowning in basement apartments. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports many are questioning whether the government's promised reforms will keep it from happening again.
WORLD
NPR

Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Volunteers#Npr#The Port Authority#U S Mexico
NPR

2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2020

A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Mich., has found two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap the state's governor. The plot goes back to the spring of 2020 and the anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft weren't just interested in protesting the restrictions. They wanted to abduct the governor to send a signal to other politicians and touch off a civil war. Dustin Dwyer of Michigan Radio reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

Student loan payments are about to restart. Can American families afford them?

After being on pause throughout the pandemic, student loan payments are expected to restart on Aug. 31, devastating household budgets across the country. Federal student loan payments have been on pause since March 2020. Well, that temporary relief is set to expire next week if President Biden declines to extend it.
BUSINESS
NPR

2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November

States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NPR

In Florida, Democrat Crist to face incumbent DeSantis in quest for governor

Charlie Crist won Florida's Democratic primary for governor and will challenge GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. DeSantis has an edge when it comes to fundraising, incumbency and registered voters. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Poll results are in for Florida's primary. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Right. And Democrat Charlie Crist will be...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy