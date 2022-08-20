Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
NPR
Migrant families are being sheltered at a D.C. quarantine hotel
NoMa's Hampton Inn – a hotel D.C. uses for COVID-19 isolation and temporary quarantine for unhoused Washingtonians – has effectively become a family shelter for asylum seekers sent to D.C. by red state governors, according to multiple migrants and their advocates. While migrants have expressed gratitude for shelter,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
2 top Democrats face off in House primary thanks to redistricting in New York
Because of redistricting, U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, Democrats who have each served 30 years, will face one another in New York's new 12th district, based entirely in Manhattan. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In New York today, two members of Congress who have each served 30 years are running...
NPR
Artists at 100-year-old Santa Fe Indian Market say it's now a place of innovation
Santa Fe Indian Market marked its 100th anniversary. It began as a way of preserving what white curators thought of as traditional, but artists say the market today is a place of innovation. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. About a thousand Native artists gathered this past weekend for Indian Market in...
NPR
News brief: Florida primary, Ukraine nuclear power plant worker, abortion laws
States holding primaries today include the state of Florida, one of the biggest. And the primary captures even more attention because of who's on the ballot there. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He's made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But before he could run for that office, he would have to win reelection as governor. And Democrats are choosing his challenger today. Charlie Crist is a former governor and also a former Republican.
Utah sues Biden over restored national monument boundaries
The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its decision to restore the size of two national monuments that were shrunk by then-President Trump. The size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments, both located in Utah, were cut by nearly half and about 85 percent respectively during the Trump administration.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to economist Shah Mehrabi, member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, about Afghan Central Bank reserves that remain frozen in the U.S. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Afghan central bank is still short of...
NPR
Trump asks court to appoint a third party to review records seized in FBI search
Former President Donald Trump has asked for the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI from his Florida home. Trump's lawyers also want to block investigators from any further review of the documents until that special master is appointed. A letter leaked by Trump's legal team, which the National Archives has now released publicly, confirms that highly classified material was being stored at Mar-a-Lago. Joining us now is David Laufman. He's an attorney who formerly led the Justice Department's counterintelligence section from 2014 to 2018. David, I mentioned a special master. So what is a special master? What does this person do?
NPR
Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings
South Korea's capital, Seoul, had pledged to shut down unregulated basement apartments, where a number of people died in floods following the worst rains in 80 years. This month, South Korea's capital had its worst flooding in 80 years. Around a dozen people were killed in Seoul, some drowning in basement apartments. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports many are questioning whether the government's promised reforms will keep it from happening again.
NPR
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
News brief: Russia-Ukraine war, Florida governor's race, Breonna Taylor case
It's been six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it is a war of attrition, with both sides seeing heavy casualties. The war has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine. MARTINEZ: NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us now from...
NPR
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2020
A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Mich., has found two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap the state's governor. The plot goes back to the spring of 2020 and the anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft weren't just interested in protesting the restrictions. They wanted to abduct the governor to send a signal to other politicians and touch off a civil war. Dustin Dwyer of Michigan Radio reports.
NPR
Student loan payments are about to restart. Can American families afford them?
After being on pause throughout the pandemic, student loan payments are expected to restart on Aug. 31, devastating household budgets across the country. Federal student loan payments have been on pause since March 2020. Well, that temporary relief is set to expire next week if President Biden declines to extend it.
NPR
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
In Florida, Democrat Crist to face incumbent DeSantis in quest for governor
Charlie Crist won Florida's Democratic primary for governor and will challenge GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. DeSantis has an edge when it comes to fundraising, incumbency and registered voters. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Poll results are in for Florida's primary. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Right. And Democrat Charlie Crist will be...
NPR
French supermarkets have been low on mustard. The main cause stems from Canada
For months, shoppers in France have seen a worrying gap in the condiment aisle. A severe mustard shortage has troubled the country, one of the world's top mustard consumers. Emma Jacobs reports the shortage actually has roots an ocean away. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: First, Gabrielle Villais noticed the popular mustard...
NPR
The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Emma Donoghue about her new book, Haven. In it, three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island.
NPR
Encore: An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
The veterinary sedative xylazine is being mixed into illegal drugs and could be contributing to a rise in overdoses. (Story first aired on Weekend Edition Saturday on July 30, 2022.) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A sedative approved only for use in animals is showing up in illegal street drugs. WBUR's Martha...
Comments / 1