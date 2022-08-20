Mario Cristobal details adjustment as players start school

(Brown/Getty Images)

Mario Cristobal recognizes things are about to change immensely for his athletes when Miami begins classes, but he believes his team is ready for the challenge.

During a press conference on Friday, Cristobal detailed the adjustments that can be made as players ready to throw classes into their preparation mix.

“It’s unwavering. There’s no going back. It’s not going to compromise that. I don’t know, I’m not sure exactly what every parent wants for their son,” stated Cristobal. “I know that when my son, if he’s good enough to go somewhere, I want him around awesome people that work their tails off. That are high level professionals, and have a super high care factor. Going to hold them accountable. To make sure they get a great education. To make sure they understand the principles of respect, the importance of words like please and thank you, that go with everything you do. So how you do anything is how you do everything. A real way of life. It’s going to be real, and it’s not going to change. Guys got to be about that life. We’ve had a really good response, and a lot of improvement.

“The true test comes when all of a sudden, add school to it. All of a sudden the simplicity of having your snack ready, well you better find a way to prepare doubly because you’re going to be jammed up in classes and going to a tutor before you’ve got to hurry on back for a 6:45 meeting. So then we also next week transition to 20 hour weeks. Which is different from where I’ve been on the west coast, where it’s quarters. So you don’t have any classes for about four or five weeks. That’s something for me to get used to. But we will adjust, at whatever cost it takes.”

After listening to Mario Cristobal detail his views on education, it’s easy to see why parents are comfortable with their kids going to the University of Miami under his watch. Now, it’s the coach’s responsibility to ensure the Hurricanes find victories both on the field and in the classroom.

Mario Cristobal on Miami: ‘A lot of progress, but a lot of work left’

Continuing, Miami had a bit of an up and down season in 2021, though the Hurricanes ended on a strong note with five wins over the final six weeks. After going 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, Miami opted to move on from Manny Diaz and added Cristobal from Oregon.

With expectations rising as Cristobal begins his tenure as Miami’s leader, he knows that there is still plenty of work left to do to ultimately get where wants to be.

“Most of the work has to take place between the ears because we have seen a willingness to go our there to physically compete, to give pretty good effort,” said Cristobal. “Not the level of championship level effort we want to, but we’re getting better there. The details that come with this, there are no little things.

“Making sure you understand what signal is coming in, what you got to do when that signal comes in, how you got to get lined up as it relates to the play. Those things, they’re all really, really, really important and we’re not there yet. It’s hit or miss sometimes. Some other guys have been on point. So a lot of progress, but a lot of work to do.”