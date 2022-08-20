Emporia City Engineer details ongoing and upcoming work ahead of CCLIP improvement project commencement Monday on West Sixth Ave.

Read full article on original website
KVOE
Part of Weaver Street to close Sept. 1
Part of Emporia’s Weaver Street will be closed early next month for a relatively short-term project. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the closure will let Evergy replace a broken utility pole near the intersection of US Highway 50 and East Sixth. Work will be Sept. 1 and maybe Sept. 2, depending on how things proceed.
KVOE
Simulators and security highlight Emporia Recreation Commission meeting Monday
When favorable conditions for golfing come to an end, that won’t mean you have to stop practicing your swing if an ongoing project through the Emporia Recreation Commission comes to fruition. During the ERC’s monthly meeting Monday evening, Rec Director Tom McEvoy updated the board on an effort in...
Construction is back underway at a local retirement community
We’ve been hard at work tracking what little progress has been made at the Connect 55 construction site. 27 news previously reported that Connect 55, near Hummer Sports Park, has been sitting with no work being done; that is, until today. A small crew of construction workers are at the site making some progress. Construction […]
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
KVOE
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: USD 253, Emporia Police, Lyon County Attorney tight-lipped as investigation continues
The Emporia Police Department continues its investigation into allegations of misconduct by at least one and possibly several members of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren says the investigation began after a currently-unspecified situation came to light. He says concerns such as the one that launched the EPD investigation are thoroughly reviewed by district administration, with appropriate steps taken that follow board policies.
3 vehicle crash, expect delays near Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three-vehicle crash at SE Shawnee Heights Road and SE US 40 Highway will cause delays Wednesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 8 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays and possible lane blockages at this time. At 8:08 […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia has wettest day since mid-May
After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city’s wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.
KVOE
Coronavirus numbers increase in Lyon County
COVID-19 numbers are trending up again in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health announced 86 new cases since Aug. 17. That’s up from 51 cases announced a week ago. It’s also comparable with 90 cases announced Aug. 10. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is...
Highway 24 road work in Topeka may impact your commute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lane closures are expected on U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka when a milling and overlay project starts later this week. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, construction on U.S. Hwy 24 between Northwest Rochester Road and Northwest Tyler Street will begin on Aug. 25. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures. Traffic […]
KVOE
Demolition work nearly completed on former Hornets Pointe apartment complex
The overall demolition process isn’t totally finished at the former Hornets Pointe apartment complex, but it could be completed by the end of this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the demolition contractor has flat concrete and the building’s foundation to remove. Once that process is done, contract workers will bring fill dirt to the location, level it out and reseed the lot.
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
KVOE
Hartford man hospitalized following rollover accident in Coffey County Monday evening
A Hartford resident suffered suspected serious injuries after his vehicle rolled early Monday evening. The accident was reported around 7 pm west of 19th Avenue and Black Bird Lane, 1.8 miles east of Hartford, in Coffey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Zachary Stephenson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
KVOE
After busy summer weekdays, Bloom House expects weekend traffic to pick up speed
Traffic is picking up at Bloom House Youth Services, a non-profit organization helping homeless youths. Board President Clara Corn says the summer had a “regular amount” of teenagers using the drop-in center at 301 West 11th, and she expects a shift from weekday to weekend traffic as classes begin across Lyon County this month. She says two main services have seen a lot of interest the past few months.
KVOE
USD 253: Sept. 2 becomes half-day for most students, full day off at Jones Early Childhood Development Center
Emporia Public Schools has announced a schedule change to the district calendar heading into the Labor Day weekend. Sept. 2 is now a half-day for most students and it’s a day off for pre-K students at Jones Early Childhood Development Center:. *Flint Hills Learning Center will dismiss students at...
KVOE
Emporia Rec Commission to discuss golf simulation system among agenda items
Several discussion points are ahead for the Emporia Recreation Commission with its monthly meeting coming Monday evening. Director Tom McEvoy has several items to present, including an update on the annual audit that took place last week. McEvoy will also discuss a possible golf simulation system for the racquetball court, an update on electronic door locks at the Lee Beran Recreation Center and the prospect of the Rec Center enrolling in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program.
KVOE
Bauer pleads no contest to May chase in Lyon and Chase counties
Sentencing is ahead for a Colorado man who pleaded no contest to a felony count of flee and elude after a chase in Lyon and Chase counties earlier this year. Cody Bauer accepted a plea agreement last week in Lyon County District Court. Counts of possessing drugs and paraphernalia were dismissed.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission’s action meeting includes updates, contracts
Budgetary matters, contracts and other updates are ahead for the Lyon County Commission on Thursday. Commissioners have their weekly action meeting beginning at 9 am. As part of that meeting, commissioners will:. *Discuss the remodeling project for the Law Enforcement Center’s booking area. *Give directions to County Engineer Chip...
Junction City couple hospitalized after SUV strikes I-70 road debris
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, Olathe, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Carlson Road. The vehicle's left front tire blew. A 2020 Ford Explorer...
KVOE
Emporia chase suspect set for preliminary hearing Thursday
One man accused of leading Emporia Police on a chase in the city limits this past spring has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Vontrez Williams will be in court at 2 pm. He’s facing a count of felony flee and elude and a count of reckless driving.
