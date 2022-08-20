Omicron-Specific Covid Booster Shots Are Just Weeks Away. Here's Who Will—and Won't—Be Eligible

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
FDA Plans to Authorize Omicron-Specific Boosters Around Labor Day, Sources Say
The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters around Labor Day, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its...
NBC Connecticut
Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Its Updated Covid Booster Shot
Moderna said Tuesday it had asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize an updated version of its Covid booster shot that targets the highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. The drugmaker’s application to the FDA, which covers adults ages 18 and older, follows a similar request from Pfizer-BioNTech on Monday....
Bill Gates salutes 81-year-old Anthony Fauci as a ‘hero’ ahead of his pending retirement
Fauci was an ‘amazing public servant long before COVID-19 struck,’ Gates said of the career immunologist, whose government tenure spans more than a half century.
Comments / 0