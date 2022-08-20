Coast man’s lottery ticket boasted ‘best odds ever to win $500.’ He won 20 times that.

A Long Beach man recently won $10,000 from a scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery.

The winner bought a $20 Mega Money ticket that boasted having the “best odds ever to win $500.” Each card has eight winning numbers and 25 chances to win.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning or breaking even is 1 in 4.58 and prizes start at $40.

When the ticket was launched last April, the original prize count included 10 $100,000 prizes (plus a second chance $100,000 prize) and 14 $10,000 prizes. Unclaimed remaining prizes include five $100,000 prizes, seven $10,000 prizes, eight of 16 $5,000 prizes and 11 of 20 $4,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Circle K on E. Beach Blvd. in Long Beach.