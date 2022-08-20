JD PicKell: Tyler Van Dyke has tools around him to succeed in 2022

(Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tyler Van Dyke will be under a microscope in 2022. Expected to have a breakout season, Van Dyke can’t do it alone and needs the help of his supporting cast to help lead the Miami Hurricanes to where they want to be under first year head coach Mario Cristobal.

On3’s JD PicKell recently discussed this on the On3 YouTube channel, dissecting the ‘Canes skill positions for who will be Van Dyke’s go-to teammates throughout the upcoming season.

“Tyler Van Dyke, one of the most eagerly awaited quarterbacks according 2022 because he absolutely flashed [last season,” PicKell said. “I mean, there was a point in the year where I think maybe after game three or four, he didn’t throw less than 300 yards in any of the games throughout the rest of the year. Like, the dude balled out statistically and it’s so impressive to me because he had less than ideal circumstances in doing this.”

Charleston Rambo provided stability out wide for Miami, but now him and his 1,172 receiving yards are gone to the NFL. The top returning wideout is Key’Shawn Smith, who finished 2021 third on the team in receiving yards with his 405 on 33 receptions. Miami landed former top-50 recruit Frank Ladson out of the transfer portal, but the ‘Canes still don’t have that sure-handed, go-to receiver – at least right now.

Meanwhile in the running back room, Miami’s 2021 leading rusher Jaylan Kington returns for his junior season. He rushed for 561 yards on 145 attempts, resulting in eight total rushing touchdowns on her year. The tailback position was also one that Cristobal beefed up through the portal with former Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish. The two are expected to be a two-headed monster out of the backfield in 2022, and alleviates a bit of pressure from Van Dyke’s shoulders.

“If [Van Dyke is] not feeling like [he’s] got 100 percent in the tank, or for whatever reason the shots are not falling, to use a basketball analogy,” PicKell said. “[He] can turn it to these guys. And that just takes so much pressure off a quarterback when he knows, ‘I don’t have to go out there and do it all by myself today. I got help. Batman has got Robin … in a team sport, to have your teammates help you, that’s crucial.”