Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike White
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Related
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
Win a golden ticket at Ypsilanti screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
YPSILANTI, MI -- Four people can find their golden ticket at the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority’s free movie screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The screening at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, is part of the YDDA Outdoor Movie Series near Ypsilanti’s Water Tower at Normal Street Parking, 811 Washtenaw Ave.
Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?
There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jim Peeper now holds the title as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’ in the 65 and older division. He recently competed at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin to earn him this title. He thanks his coach at Redemption Fitness in Holt for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Burns Park home with 2-story porch, well-kept woodwork is slice of Ann Arbor history
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A well-preserved slice of Ann Arbor history in Burns Park, a stone’s throw from the halls of the University of Michigan recently hit the real estate market. The home at 923 Olivia Ave., which is MLive’s House of the Week, is listed at $1,195,000 by Leanne Wade of Howard Hanna Realty Ann Arbor.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio
MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Art Center to celebrate 100th, final All-Media Exhibition with history display
ANN ARBOR, MI -- After 100 years of hosting a variety of artists and mediums, the Ann Arbor Art Center will close out its All-Media Exhibition with a final show. The Ann Arbor Art Center, 117 W. Liberty St., has opened its artist call for its All-Media Exhibition for its 100th and final show. The exhibition, taking place from Friday, Nov. 18, to Friday, Dec. 30, will feature art of all types.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary
In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for guests.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 4