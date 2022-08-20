How 'laser focused' Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie pushed through Year 1 growing pains and is ready help Irish defense

With a pair of preseason Top-Five matchups, it’s no secret the Notre Dame schedule is a gauntlet this year. Add in some seriously sneaky difficult road games, and some trap games at home, and it gets worse. So here’s a look at the Irish schedule in Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era, from the easiest to the most difficult clashes on the gridiron.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Replacing Kyle Hamilton after his departure to the NFL was never going to be an easy task for Notre Dame. But Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame helped fill some of those big shoes. When Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about bringing in transfers, he...
It’s been almost a month since the reports circulated online that head coach Mike Brey was targeting Albany Great Danes assistant Hamlet Tibbs as the newest addition to his Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball staff, and after ND’s typical delayed background check/HR processing and procedures, it’s finally official.
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash just west of South Bend’s city limits Monday night. Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane. The...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
A search warrant led officers to find marijuana and handguns in a South Bend apartment. It happened on Thursday when officers found a man with an active warrant at an apartment on North Falcon Street. When they arrived, they found Chekir Bowers, who is alleged with a street gang in...
LAKEVILLE, Ind. -- Indiana's 2nd district election is set as the democratic party picked its candidate. On Tuesday evening in Lakeville, Paul Steury was nominated to represent the democratic party in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. Steury will faceoff against Rudy Yakym the republican's nominee, and William...
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
Louis Dreyfus Company celebrated the opening of a new plant in Claypool, Indiana earlier this month. They say the opening of their new soy liquid lecithin plant positions the site as the country’s largest facility integrating soybean processing, biodiesel production, and glycerin and lecithin refining operations, as well as a food-grade packaging line and canola oil distribution terminal.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
(La Porte, IN) - A murder charge was filed in connection with a fatal shooting in La Porte last week. John McCaw, 62, is being held in La Porte County Jail without bond. McCaw was taken into custody following the Thursday evening shooting and then charged Sunday after La Porte Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos ruled that the evidence gathered by investigators was sufficient for McCaw to answer the allegations.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in Schererville, Indiana, shot a person Saturday evening, after three people robbed a Dick's Sporting Goods store, and the getaway car rammed a police vehicle.Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 101 Indianapolis Blvd., and spotted three suspects fleeing the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.One of the suspects rammed into a Schererville police cruiser with a getaway vehicle, prompting officers to open fire, shooting one of the suspects.The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two suspects were taken into custody.No other injuries were reported.The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night. At 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street regarding shots fired and that one person had been shot. Officers responded...
