How 'laser focused' Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie pushed through Year 1 growing pains and is ready help Irish defense

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in Schererville, Indiana, shot a person Saturday evening, after three people robbed a Dick's Sporting Goods store, and the getaway car rammed a police vehicle.Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 101 Indianapolis Blvd., and spotted three suspects fleeing the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.One of the suspects rammed into a Schererville police cruiser with a getaway vehicle, prompting officers to open fire, shooting one of the suspects.The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two suspects were taken into custody.No other injuries were reported.The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.

3 DAYS AGO