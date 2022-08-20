ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

How 'laser focused' Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie pushed through Year 1 growing pains and is ready help Irish defense

By Patrick Engel about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAi7K_0hOgNRrk00
Linebacker Prince Kollie was a top-100 recruit in the 2021 class (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

Prince Kollie readily admits his freshman year at Notre Dame was a struggle. He pushed through it and is primed to play a role in Year 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Notre Dame Schedule, Ranked

With a pair of preseason Top-Five matchups, it’s no secret the Notre Dame schedule is a gauntlet this year. Add in some seriously sneaky difficult road games, and some trap games at home, and it gets worse. So here’s a look at the Irish schedule in Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era, from the easiest to the most difficult clashes on the gridiron.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Graduate transfer Joseph welcome addition to Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Replacing Kyle Hamilton after his departure to the NFL was never going to be an easy task for Notre Dame. But Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame helped fill some of those big shoes. When Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about bringing in transfers, he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Growing Pains#American Football#Notre Dame Lb#Irish
95.3 MNC

Road work starting on Mayflower Road

More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Search warrant leads to finding of handguns and marijuana

A search warrant led officers to find marijuana and handguns in a South Bend apartment. It happened on Thursday when officers found a man with an active warrant at an apartment on North Falcon Street. When they arrived, they found Chekir Bowers, who is alleged with a street gang in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
LAKE STATION, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Louis Dreyfus in Claypool Adds Lecithin Plant to Facility

Louis Dreyfus Company celebrated the opening of a new plant in Claypool, Indiana earlier this month. They say the opening of their new soy liquid lecithin plant positions the site as the country’s largest facility integrating soybean processing, biodiesel production, and glycerin and lecithin refining operations, as well as a food-grade packaging line and canola oil distribution terminal.
CLAYPOOL, IN
abc57.com

Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Murder Charge Filed in Fatal Shooting

(La Porte, IN) - A murder charge was filed in connection with a fatal shooting in La Porte last week. John McCaw, 62, is being held in La Porte County Jail without bond. McCaw was taken into custody following the Thursday evening shooting and then charged Sunday after La Porte Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos ruled that the evidence gathered by investigators was sufficient for McCaw to answer the allegations.
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Schererville police shoot suspect who rammed squad car after robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in Schererville, Indiana, shot a person Saturday evening, after three people robbed a Dick's Sporting Goods store, and the getaway car rammed a police vehicle.Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 101 Indianapolis Blvd., and spotted three suspects fleeing the scene, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.One of the suspects rammed into a Schererville police cruiser with a getaway vehicle, prompting officers to open fire, shooting one of the suspects.The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two suspects were taken into custody.No other injuries were reported.The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy