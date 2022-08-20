Read full article on original website
Bennie the Dog Takes the Fifth
Last week, InDepthNH.org met up with Bennie the Dog, today we bring you part II of that interview. InDepthNH: Thanks for meeting with us, again, Bennie. We know you’ve got a busy schedule so your time is deeply valued. Bennie: I am a busy guy, so much to do...
Top four finalists announced for 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
CONCORD, NH (Aug. 15, 2022) — The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce the four finalists for the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award. The teachers selected from the 10 semi-finalists are:. Susan Bradford, third grade, James Mastricola Elementary School, Merrimack. Christian Cheetham, ninth...
Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints
NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
ICE Takes Custody of Man Found Not Guilty in Crash Deaths of 7 Motorcyclists
LANCASTER – Truck driver Volodomyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted Tuesday of all charges related to the deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago, but he likely won’t see freedom any time soon. Zhukovskyy, 26, a Ukraine citizen who lived in West Springfield, Mass., spent three years in jail awaiting...
Sununu: ‘Fallen Seven Did Not Receive Justice’
LANCASTER – Within minutes of jurors finding Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty Tuesday in the horrific crash that killed seven motorcyclists three years ago, Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella issued separate statements critical of the verdicts. The NH Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers issued a statement criticizing...
A July To Remember
July is the Mario Andretti of months, the Usain Bolt, the Flo-Jo of time. July is Josh Hawley on January 6th. Today, Joyful Musers, I celebrate some of the highlights that snuck in this speedy month, lots happened and if you blinked, you might have missed it. First off, those...
