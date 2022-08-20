Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Variety is key at Ann Arbor’s Stray Hen Café breakfast, lunch options

Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
Burns Park home with 2-story porch, well-kept woodwork is slice of Ann Arbor history
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A well-preserved slice of Ann Arbor history in Burns Park, a stone’s throw from the halls of the University of Michigan recently hit the real estate market. The home at 923 Olivia Ave., which is MLive’s House of the Week, is listed at $1,195,000 by Leanne Wade of Howard Hanna Realty Ann Arbor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Art Center to celebrate 100th, final All-Media Exhibition with history display
ANN ARBOR, MI -- After 100 years of hosting a variety of artists and mediums, the Ann Arbor Art Center will close out its All-Media Exhibition with a final show. The Ann Arbor Art Center, 117 W. Liberty St., has opened its artist call for its All-Media Exhibition for its 100th and final show. The exhibition, taking place from Friday, Nov. 18, to Friday, Dec. 30, will feature art of all types.
wdet.org
The co-creators of “Under The Radar Michigan” on what makes Michigan unique and fun
It’s travel season in Michigan, and that often means packing the car and hitting the road. During the summer months, residents explore beaches, bike, and take walks along the Great Lakes. But Michigan — as one license plate notes — is a water, “winter”, wonderland. That means there’s also...
Virginia Patton Moss, long-time Ann Arbor resident and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ actor, dies at 97
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Virginia Patton Moss, was probably better known a member of the cast of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”. But she also was a longtime Ann Arbor resident, where she volunteered in her children’s schools and at church and also served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and occasionally introduced the now-beloved Christmas movie at the Michigan Theater.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio
MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing
Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
Carnival rides, talent show and magic: Your guide to the Saline Community Fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fairgoers are encouraged to “go hog wild” at this year’s Saline Community Fair with amusement rides, carnival food and other events. Saline’s 86th Community Fair is Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road. Here’s a list...
10 things every University of Michigan freshman should do when they arrive on campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - With thousands of first-year students currently arriving on the University of Michigan campus, there are some tried and true activities to experience. Whether you’re a veteran to the area and have dined at every restaurant on Main Street, or you’re arriving from out of state and are unfamiliar with all the city and campus has to offer, some iconic buildings, natural beauty and student hangouts are simply too good to miss.
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
MLive.com
What’s the difference between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Income, education and more
Michigan State’s fan base is growing and has overtaken Michigan’s fan base, by size. Michigan, though, has more women as fans. And the fan bases have some significant differences in terms of education and income.
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
