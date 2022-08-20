ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Variety is key at Ann Arbor’s Stray Hen Café breakfast, lunch options

By Makayla Coffee
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Illinois State
Ann Arbor, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Art Center to celebrate 100th, final All-Media Exhibition with history display

ANN ARBOR, MI -- After 100 years of hosting a variety of artists and mediums, the Ann Arbor Art Center will close out its All-Media Exhibition with a final show. The Ann Arbor Art Center, 117 W. Liberty St., has opened its artist call for its All-Media Exhibition for its 100th and final show. The exhibition, taking place from Friday, Nov. 18, to Friday, Dec. 30, will feature art of all types.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Caf#Vegan#Breakfast#Food Drink#Stray Hen Caf#Stray Hen Cafe#The Veggie Wrap#Scrambler
The Ann Arbor News

Virginia Patton Moss, long-time Ann Arbor resident and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ actor, dies at 97

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Virginia Patton Moss, was probably better known a member of the cast of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”. But she also was a longtime Ann Arbor resident, where she volunteered in her children’s schools and at church and also served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and occasionally introduced the now-beloved Christmas movie at the Michigan Theater.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio

MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
MUSKEGON, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing

Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Ann Arbor News

10 things every University of Michigan freshman should do when they arrive on campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - With thousands of first-year students currently arriving on the University of Michigan campus, there are some tried and true activities to experience. Whether you’re a veteran to the area and have dined at every restaurant on Main Street, or you’re arriving from out of state and are unfamiliar with all the city and campus has to offer, some iconic buildings, natural beauty and student hangouts are simply too good to miss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan

HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
HOLLY, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy