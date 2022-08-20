Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin retires after four NFL seasons
One of the most improbable players in recent NFL history has called it a career. Shaquem Griffin, the former Seahawks linebacker who had his left hand amputated at the age of 4, announced Wednesday that he is retiring after four seasons. Writing for The Players' Tribune, the former UCF standout revealed that he drew interest from a half-dozen teams after a 2021 offseason stint with the Dolphins, but ultimately decided to step away from the game to join the NFL Legends Community, a mentorship program.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition
Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports
Twins' Aaron Sanchez removed prematurely vs. Astros after bench-clearing incident triggers mound visit rule
Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez was involved in an unusual sequence during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros that resulted in him being removed prematurely because of Major League Baseball's rules on mound visits. The scene went down to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Sanchez threw an inside...
Panthers hope McCaffrey's return, Mayfield bolster offense
CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-12) New faces: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Rashad Higgins, RB D’Onta Foreman, C Bradley Bozeman, G Austin Corbett, LT Ickey Ekwonu, DT Matt Ioannidis, LBs Corey Littleton and Damien Wilson, S Xavier Woods and P Johnny Hekker. Key losses: LBs Haason Reddick and Jermaine Carter, DT DaQuan Jones, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB A.J. Bouye, DE Morgan Fox, RB Ameer Abdullah. Strengths: The Panthers still have one of the league’s most dynamic players in RB Christian McCaffrey, providing he can stay healthy. McCaffrey has missed 22 of the past 33 games because of injuries. McCaffrey should provide a huge safety valve outlet in the passing game for newly announced starting QB Baker Mayfield. WR D.J. Moore is underrated and the Panthers hope that he and WRs Robbie Anderson, Shi Smith and Rashard Higgins will provide playmakers in new OC Ben McAdoo’s offense. The defense, led by DE Brian Burns, LB Shaq Thompson and S Jeremy Chinn is young, but considered the strength of the team.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Sustains knee injury
Paye suffered a knee injury Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. The severity of the injury is unknown, and there's no timetable for Paye's return. The 2021 first-round pick and Indianapolis will cross their fingers for a favorable diagnosis, but in the meantime, Tyquan Lewis and Ben Banogu should pick up some extra reps at defensive end opposite Yannick Ngakoue.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Derrick Gore: Won't play in preseason finale
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Gore (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Gore rushed five times for 11 yards across 18 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders and presumably picked up the thumb injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it could cost him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains the projected starter with Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones as primary backups, but rookie Isiah Pacheco has also made waves during training camp. With those four healthy, Gore will have a tough time hanging on to a spot during the final roster cuts, especially if the thumb injury remains a concern.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sitting out Wednesday
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Though a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) is taking the hill, the lefty-hitting Frazier will get a breather for the day game after a night game. Manager Scott Servais initially planned on resting Frazier on Sunday, but he went on to start his sixth straight game that day -- and a seventh straight in Tuesday's series opener -- due to Sam Haggerty's (shoulder) ongoing absence. Haggerty remains out of the lineup Wednesday, so Dylan Moore will step in for Frazier at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Making progress
The Cowboys feel "really good" about Gallup (knee) and chose not to move him to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. A bunch of players coming back from major surgery were moved from active/PUP to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, clearing up a roster spot while ruling them out for the first four games of the regular season. Gallup wasn't one of those, though the Cowboys technically can still make the move until the third and final round of cuts (Tues., Aug. 30). Despite essentially ruling himself out for Week 1 already, Gallup has a shot to avoid reserve/PUP and the automatic four-game absence. The Cowboys certainly could use him, with James Washington (foot) out until at least late September and rookie Jalen Tolbert looking mediocre in two preseason appearances.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones optimistic Michael Gallup will avoid PUP list
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones delivered an optimistic tone on Wednesday regarding the return of wide receiver Michael Gallup from an ACL injury.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Unlikely for preseason finale
Penny isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Dallas, with the Seahawks trying to keep him healthy for Week 1 against Denver, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny is set to enter Week 1 as the starter, and he could see an especially large workload...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Sitting for another game
Haggerty (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. A left shoulder injury will keep Haggerty on the bench for a fourth straight game, but because he was used as a pinch runner in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Oakland, the Mariners seemingly aren't expecting him to require a stint on the injured list. While Haggerty is sitting Wednesday, Mitch Haniger will man right field, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Carlos Santana.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Won't play Friday
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Poyer (elbow) is improving but still not quite ready to return this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. It wasn't likely that the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection was going to see more than a couple series during Friday's preseason game at Carolina either way. He did not need to wear a sleeve or a brace after hyperextending his elbow during Week 1 of the preseason, which points to there being a solid chance he'll be available to open the regular campaign. In the meantime, Damar Hamlin should continue to see an increase in reps next to Micah Hyde.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
