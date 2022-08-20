ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd

By Lindsay Miller
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island.

According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road.

An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A large group of people was gathered at the location,” Andrew Knapp with CCSO said. Knapp followed up that the crowd was associated with the bar.

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in August

Officials say no one is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CCSO at 843-743-7200.

