The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is right around the corner, but before the action kicks off in September, the draw will take place on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey. The 32 teams qualified for the group stage will be divided into eight groups of four, and there is potential for more than one group of death. Could you imagine a group of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Celtic? How about Manchester City, Barcelona, Dortmund and Rangers or PSV? The possibilities are enticing for viewers, but not so much for teams hoping for a clear path into the knockout stage.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO