Premier League

ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
BBC

Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell

Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
Daily Mail

That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
thecomeback.com

Former Ryder Cup golfer takes shot at Ian Poulter

Part of the deal when you join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is that you’re going to get criticized by some of your contemporaries. Most of those critiques have come from golfers associated with the PGA Tour. However, they don’t have a monopoly on taking shots at LIV Golf players and one former European Tour player has joined the fray, lashing out at Ian Poulter.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live stream, how to watch online, schedule, date, time, group stage matchups

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is right around the corner, but before the action kicks off in September, the draw will take place on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey. The 32 teams qualified for the group stage will be divided into eight groups of four, and there is potential for more than one group of death. Could you imagine a group of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Celtic? How about Manchester City, Barcelona, Dortmund and Rangers or PSV? The possibilities are enticing for viewers, but not so much for teams hoping for a clear path into the knockout stage.
