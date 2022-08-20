Read full article on original website
"I think" - Sky Sports man predicts £180k-a-week Liverpool star will leave the club next year
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino will leave the club next year. The Brazilian has had a very successful time on Merseyside, scoring just under 100 goals in 330 games. Firmino has won everything there is to win for the club, most notably the Premier League and Champions...
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Manchester City discover Carabao Cup third round opponent - Full draw revealed
Manchester City will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round. City, who have won the competition on four of the past five occasions, suffered defeat in the fourth round last season. Guardiola's side are looking to reclaim their Carabao Cup crown, after Liverpool beat Chelsea in the 2022 final.
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, pies Jamie Carragher
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool but completely pied Reds legend Jamie Carragher. Along with captain Harry Maguire, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dropped for the clash at Old Trafford and has instead been named on the bench. While he was warming up...
Newcastle pushing for Gallagher move as RB Leipzig join race for Trevoh Chalobah
There could still be several outgoings at Chelsea this summer as Newcastle United prepare a bid for Conor Gallagher and RB Leipzig join the race for Trevoh Chalobah, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel’s side are still in the market for players, seeking a striker and defender before the end of...
Man United fans throw cans of beer at coach while chanting 'murderers'
Manchester United fans threw cans of beer at a coach while chanting 'murderers' ahead of tonight's big Premier League clash against Liverpool. Check it out below:. A coach appearing to be carrying Liverpool fans was targetted by Man United supporters as the vehicle entered Old Trafford. Shocking footage shows fans...
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
UEFA・
Piers Morgan brands Erik ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘one of the dumbest decisions in football history’
Piers Morgan has branded Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as 'one of the dumbest decisions in football history'. After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, Ten Hag has decided to make some big changes to his starting eleven for the Liverpool game.
Pundit shocked by how bad Liverpool star has been this season
Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has criticised Virgil Van Dijk for his poor performances so far this season. Jurgen Klopp’s's side slumped to defeat on Monday night at Old Trafford, narrowly losing to rivals Manchester United in an intense affair. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford gave the...
Erik ten Hag left 'physically shattered' after joining players on 8.5-mile run, he's setting standards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a 'deep impression' on his players after he joined them on a 8.5 mile (13.8km) run, a day after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford. The Dutch manager was left furious with United's performance at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13 as...
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea don't have mentality problem following Leeds United defeat
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his side's 3-0 loss to Leeds United was not due to a mentality issue. The Blues suffered an embarrassing loss to Jesse Marsch's side at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Edouard Mendy gifted the hosts the advantage in the first-half and just...
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Jadon Sancho goal against Liverpool goes viral
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Monday night's opener against Liverpool titled: 'He just wants the old Manchester United back' has picked up 1.2 million views. The 37-year-old forward, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, was sat in the stands when Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a composed finish.
Emerson Palmieri's Chelsea exit confirmed as West Ham complete £15 million transfer
Emerson Palmieri has completed his Chelsea exit to join West Ham on a permanent deal worth up to £15 million, it has been confirmed. The 28-year-old leaves Stamford Bridge to move across the capital to their London counterparts West Ham following three-and-a-half years at the club after signing from AS Roma.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'absolutely not' better than Kyle Walker and Reece James, claims Darren Bent
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been slammed for his performance against Manchester United, with Darren Bent ruthlessly dismissing any suggestion that he's better than Kyle Walker and Reece James. The Liverpool star delivered an abject defensive showing in his side's 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford on Monday. After the...
Jurgen Klopp’s “seven season curse” could signal the start of a rapid Liverpool decline
Liverpool are winless in the Premier League after collecting just two points from nine, is the "seven season curse" about to strike Jurgen Klopp again?. There is no doubting the impact Klopp has had at Liverpool since his arrival back in 2015. In his first press conference as Reds boss, the self proclaimed “Normal One” promised at least one title in four years time.
Man City's Erling Haaland says Liverpool star "may be the best in the world"
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has addressed his potential battle with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk this season. The contest, which will see one of the world’s most fearsome forwards take on a defender who is widely regarded as one of the best in the game, is bound to capture plenty of attention.
Confirmed line-ups: Barcelona vs Manchester City (Charity Friendly)
Manchester City have travelled to Catalunya to take on Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona in charity friendly. The game - taking place at the Camp Nou - is all in aid of former Barça goalkeeper and coach, Juan Carlos Unzué, who was diagnosed with ALS just two years ago. All...
