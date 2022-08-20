ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Bill Harris
4d ago

One more loser just made his own life worse. Some people are really ignorant and this is a good example.

Arizona man identified in power pole hit and run

◆ Suspect facing DUI charges. An Arizona man has been identified as the person taken into custody after driving into an Afton power pole last week and then leaving the scene. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said Eric Harris, 45, was taken into custody by Afton PD for suspicion of driving while under the influence and other charges.
AFTON, WY
news3lv.com

'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst. According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Nevada police arrest suspect for burglary, vehicle theft at business

MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — A man has been arrested in Nevada after police said a vehicle was stolen during a burglary at a Mesquite business. They said officers responded on Aug. 15 to a report of the burglary at a pest control business. During their investigation, officials concluded that...
MESQUITE, NV
Havasu PFD exchange Aug. 27

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with The Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at The London Bridge Beach Stage, 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N. Exchange...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
TUCSON, AZ
Former employee details experience at Mohave County medical examiner’s office

A woman who says she worked on the staff in the medical examiner’s office, who doesn't wish to be identified, says there’s truth to allegations made by funeral home owners we spoke with. "It was very apparent very early on that law enforcement was constantly calling Desert Lawn even though Bradbury or a different funeral home was on rotation. They just automatically called Desert Lawn," she said.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Topock drowning victim identified

TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the local man who possibly drowned at the Topock Marina on August 13. The medical examiner is assisting in the investigation of the death of Russel Dale Cook, 54. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Cook had been fishing...
TOPOCK, AZ
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road during the night last Sunday.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road on Sunday, August 21st, 2022.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
ARIZONA STATE
Inside the Toyota Proving Grounds track in rural Arizona

Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
ARIZONA STATE

