Bill Harris
4d ago
One more loser just made his own life worse. Some people are really ignorant and this is a good example.
svinews.com
Arizona man identified in power pole hit and run
◆ Suspect facing DUI charges. An Arizona man has been identified as the person taken into custody after driving into an Afton power pole last week and then leaving the scene. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said Eric Harris, 45, was taken into custody by Afton PD for suspicion of driving while under the influence and other charges.
news3lv.com
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
KTAR.com
Arizona convict sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing guns
PHOENIX — An Arizona convict was sentenced to over five years in prison for illegally possessing guns, authorities said Tuesday. John Gehman Howard, 60, received a 63-month sentence after he was arrested in October 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
kyma.com
Man sentenced to 63 months for possessing more than 40 firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man from Kingman, Arizona was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release and was previously found guilty for being a convicted felon possessing firearms and ammunition in May 2022. FBI agents investigated Howard's residence on October 11, 2019 in Kingman,...
fox5ny.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
zachnews.net
Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst. According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s...
kjzz.com
Nevada police arrest suspect for burglary, vehicle theft at business
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — A man has been arrested in Nevada after police said a vehicle was stolen during a burglary at a Mesquite business. They said officers responded on Aug. 15 to a report of the burglary at a pest control business. During their investigation, officials concluded that...
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Havasu PFD exchange Aug. 27
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with The Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at The London Bridge Beach Stage, 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N. Exchange...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
fox10phoenix.com
Concerns raised in Mohave County as owner of several funeral homes runs medical examiner's office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The fifth-largest county in the nation, by land area, has struggled to find a medical examiner, and nine months ago, Mohave County did something even officials call unorthodox. They awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a company that owns several funeral homes in that same county,...
fox10phoenix.com
Former employee details experience at Mohave County medical examiner’s office
A woman who says she worked on the staff in the medical examiner’s office, who doesn't wish to be identified, says there’s truth to allegations made by funeral home owners we spoke with. "It was very apparent very early on that law enforcement was constantly calling Desert Lawn even though Bradbury or a different funeral home was on rotation. They just automatically called Desert Lawn," she said.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Topock drowning victim identified
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the local man who possibly drowned at the Topock Marina on August 13. The medical examiner is assisting in the investigation of the death of Russel Dale Cook, 54. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Cook had been fishing...
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road during the night last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road on Sunday, August 21st, 2022.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
AZFamily
Inside the Toyota Proving Grounds track in rural Arizona
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
'It's like the moose have chosen us': Nevada's moose population continues to grow
Moose are quietly populating the northeastern corner of Nevada. And they are doing it without the help of humans. It’s the first time a big game species has done so in the Silver State without help from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to the agency. ...
Arizona woman facing $14k in bills after medical flight she didn't need
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In a playroom filled with toys for a one-year-old boy going on two years old, Amy Maher watches her son play. “He surprised us,” Maher said. Maher said her son, Bradley, is the first boy in a long line of girl-cousins and her first baby earth side.
Lake Mead: Gun Found Near Spot Barrel Body Emerged
The discovery comes as a spate of gruesome discoveries are being revealed at the rapidly evaporating reservoir.
