Origin of Scottish Heights Fire “Undertermined”
A Fire was reported at the Scottish Heights Golf Course in Brockport over the weekend. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit reported that a fire had destroyed a barn used as a maintenance building on the property and the origin of the blaze, which cause approximately $700,000 in damages, is currently undetermined.
Two houses destroyed in Elk County fire
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire claimed two homes and a dog on Tuesday in Johnsonburg. Around 12:40 a.m. crews responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Johnsonburg. Officials said everyone made it out safe, except a family dog. The fire occurred on the 500 block of High Street. The cause is […]
Two Belfast Residents Charged in Portville Tractor Theft
Two Belfast residents were charged after the theft of a Portville tractor Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department charged 60-year-old Ray D. Adams and 62-year-old Kinley K. Frazier with grand larceny after the theft of a 1960’s Massy Ferguson tractor. They were released on appearance tickets...
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
explore venango
Police: Suspect Deliberately Cuts Brake Lines on Jeep
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief last week. According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence along Edgewood Drive, in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County, for a report of criminal mischief. Police say a known 24-year-old...
Police: Drunk teen breaks into Clearfield Walmart after Sheetz disturbance
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is facing charges after he caused a disturbance at a Clearfield County Sheetz before breaking into a Walmart, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3:32 a.m. the Lawrence Township Police received a call about Arontino Giovanelli, 19. According to the report, he was disturbing customers inside the […]
Gas Prices Fall Further in Bradford, Western PA
Gas prices in Bradford are down again this week, and by more than the rest of the region. According to the AAA survey, the average price of a gallon of Regular in Bradford this week is $4.31, down nine cents from last week. In the rest of Western Pennsylvania, the...
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
Surplus vehicle, highway equipment auction coming to Hornell
The New York State Office of General Services has announced that a surplus vehicle and highway equipment auction will come to Hornell at the end of the month.
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
Salamanca Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
A Salamanca man was arrested on multiple warrants Monday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old John M. Abrams Jr. on multiple felony bench warrants issued out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies where assisted in the arrest by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task...
Woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A New York woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pa. last week. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August […]
Olean police asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy
Olean police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Dakota is described as 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Local Couple Faces Additional Animal Neglect Charges After Three Dogs Were Found on Property in Poor Living Conditions
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County couple is facing additional animal cruelty charges after three of their dogs were found in poor living conditions on a property on Coolspring Road in Oliver Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old...
Several fire departments respond to mobile home fire
Firefighters from several departments responded to a trailer fire on Carpenter-Pringle Road near Ashville early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's dispatchers say that Ashville firefighters got the call around 12:30 am and received mutual aid from Panama, Bemus Point, Lakewood, Chautauqua, Sherman, Ellery Center and County Emergency Services. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
AT&T Adds More 5G Coverage in Pennsylvania including Crawford, Warren Counties
AT&T has added more 5G network coverage in Pennsylvania including new sites in Crawford and Warren Counties, the company announced. A total of 16 new sites went online in 13 counties this year to improve coverage and capacity. They include:. Adams County: A site in Gettysburg provides coverage along Route...
