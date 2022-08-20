Read full article on original website
XSoCal
4d ago
Haven't learned that sitting in cars and on porches at night can be very deadly.
THEHORNDOG
4d ago
Chicago's kids at it again. " They are bored" according to BEATLEJUICE
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night. Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner. The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left...
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old shot while walking in Morgan Park Tuesday night
CHICAGO - A man,19, was walking outside Tuesday night in the 11300 block of South Throop Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder and was treated by Chicago Fire Department at the scene in Morgan Park around 10:22 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
fox32chicago.com
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Teen among 2 shot in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy and another person were shot Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:39 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Vernon Street and found a teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He...
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday
One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
4 shot in drive-by outside Schurz High School on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four people were shot in a drive-by attack Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said. Two juveniles were transported from Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street in critical condition to Lurie Children’s and Stroger hospitals, Chicago...
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets."You want to go out and walk on Michigan Avenue and you can't even do that," said...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed after being shot multiple times in Chatham alley
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Chatham Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 8700 block of South Wabash. At about 4:48 p.m., the 18-year-old man was in an alley when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.
Teen, 35-year-old woman shot in drive-by on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy and 35-year-old woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the teen and woman were on the street in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street when a dark-color vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots.
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
At least 2 shot in West Garfield Park drive-by
CHICAGO - A woman was critically wounded and a man was also hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A black sedan was driving eastbound around 9:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street when someone inside started shooting at three people in different locations, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn businesses about early morning burglaries in South Loop
CHICAGO - Detectives from Area Three are alerting businesses about two recently reported burglaries in the Loop and South Loop. Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in August. Police say, the offender forcefully entered into the businesses by breaking a front/side glass window before taking property...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking to his car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 43-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 8 p.m. when a gunman started shooting at him in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
