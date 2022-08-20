Read full article on original website
Acadiana area football coaches compete for Crying Towel
Tuesday, the 12 coaches or representatives from the teams got up and told their sad stories or challenges they've faced this season.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
brproud.com
Former LSU standout Sam Burns earns President’s Cup invite
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf standout Sam Burns of Shreveport, who has recorded four career wins on the PGA Tour at the age of 26, earned his first President’s Cup invitation as the first six qualifiers for the 2022 event were announced after play Sunday in the BMW Championships in Wilmington, Delaware.
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
Maxboxing
Undefeated Keon Papillion makes 2022 debut this Saturday
Keon Papillion,(5-0, 4 KOs), a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is undefeated after turning pro in February of 2020. Getting 5 bouts in over the last year and a half isn’t too bad considering he started to punch for pay right as the Covid pandemic hit. On Saturday, August 27,...
KLFY.com
Acadiana Live: LAGCOE Energy Fest
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – LAGCOE’s biennial Energy Fest is happening this October. Learn more or register here!
iheart.com
Three Louisiana Residents Finalists For Prestigious Catholic Award
Three Louisiana residents are among the seven finalists for a prestigious award from a Catholic nonprofit. Catholic Extension grants the Lumen Christi Award to people who the Church believes are spreading the "light of Christ" in their communities. The Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and Karen David of Houma-Thibodaux have...
Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis gives back to the community
As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community. The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis […]
Eater
24 Delicious Hours of Eating and Drinking in Lafayette, Louisiana
Of the 39 U.S. cities and counties named for the French and American hero, the Marquis de La Fayette, Lafayette, Louisiana is the place that will show you the best time. Located about 128 miles west of New Orleans on the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a stirring gumbo of Cajun and Creole cultures, brought to life in the city’s artwork, music, and especially, food. With Lafayette at its center, Cajun country sprawls through several South Louisiana parishes and includes a constellation of small towns like Eunice, St. Martinville, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge, all worth the drive.
KLFY.com
Gueydan Duck Festival
GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) — The Gueydan Duck Festival happens every year, and is rolling back around this week. Starting on Thursday, the town of Gueydan is ready to host a crowd for a good time, good music and good food. Gerald Gruenig was live from Gueydan speaking with Duck Festival royalty, the festival’s board members, and showing off duck that will be served.
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Makes Confession About ‘Tiger Stadium’ [VIDEO]
During a recent interview, LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly reminded everyone that he has yet to ever coach a team in LSU's Tiger Stadium. Sure, he's coached against LSU, but he has never been on the sideline at "Tiger Stadium". Well, soon he will experience what it is like to...
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
Tall grass a concern at Himbola Apartments in Lafayette
Tall grass a concern at Himbola Apartments in Lafayette
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
KLFY.com
Meet Your Neighbor: Acadiana Kings of Comedy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Kings of Comedy are putting on a show this Saturday. Get tickets here.
nomadlawyer.org
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
macaronikid.com
2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide
As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
