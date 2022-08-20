ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Former LSU standout Sam Burns earns President’s Cup invite

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf standout Sam Burns of Shreveport, who has recorded four career wins on the PGA Tour at the age of 26, earned his first President’s Cup invitation as the first six qualifiers for the 2022 event were announced after play Sunday in the BMW Championships in Wilmington, Delaware.
Maxboxing

Undefeated Keon Papillion makes 2022 debut this Saturday

Keon Papillion,(5-0, 4 KOs), a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is undefeated after turning pro in February of 2020. Getting 5 bouts in over the last year and a half isn’t too bad considering he started to punch for pay right as the Covid pandemic hit. On Saturday, August 27,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

Three Louisiana Residents Finalists For Prestigious Catholic Award

Three Louisiana residents are among the seven finalists for a prestigious award from a Catholic nonprofit. Catholic Extension grants the Lumen Christi Award to people who the Church believes are spreading the "light of Christ" in their communities. The Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and Karen David of Houma-Thibodaux have...
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

24 Delicious Hours of Eating and Drinking in Lafayette, Louisiana

Of the 39 U.S. cities and counties named for the French and American hero, the Marquis de La Fayette, Lafayette, Louisiana is the place that will show you the best time. Located about 128 miles west of New Orleans on the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a stirring gumbo of Cajun and Creole cultures, brought to life in the city’s artwork, music, and especially, food. With Lafayette at its center, Cajun country sprawls through several South Louisiana parishes and includes a constellation of small towns like Eunice, St. Martinville, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge, all worth the drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Gueydan Duck Festival

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) — The Gueydan Duck Festival happens every year, and is rolling back around this week. Starting on Thursday, the town of Gueydan is ready to host a crowd for a good time, good music and good food. Gerald Gruenig was live from Gueydan speaking with Duck Festival royalty, the festival’s board members, and showing off duck that will be served.
GUEYDAN, LA
NewsBreak
Football
KPEL 96.5

More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted

More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
LOUISIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
NEW IBERIA, LA
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide

As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
NEW IBERIA, LA

