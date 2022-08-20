Read full article on original website
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage.
Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting
The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
Conshohocken Pizza to open on Saturday
Conshohocken Pizza has announced that it will open on Saturday, August 27th. It fills the space at 1642 Butler Pike in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) that was previously the home for La Cucina Italian Eatery. Conshohocken Pizza is associated with Blue Bell Pizza at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes.
General Lafayette Inn to become club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with social component
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein reported today that the General Lafayette Inn building has been sold and is being renovated to be a club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with a social component. From the article:. Michael M. Carter, the Main Line entrepreneur who bought the inn last spring,...
Cafe approved in Lafayette Hill
During the August 11th meeting of Whitemarsh Township’s Board of Supervisors, the board voted to grant a conditional use application that will permit a cafe to open within the Shoppers World Shopping Center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. Café du Coeur, owned by Carey Kelman of Lafayette...
Conshohocken resident and brother launching urban winery in Philadelphia
Conshohocken resident Tim Capuzzi (pictured right above), and his brother Mike, are launching Gritty City Winery this month in Philadelphia, plus the wines will be available at Flanigan’s Boathouse and the Below Deck Bottle Shop in Conshohocken. The brothers, who grew up in Philadelphia, shared that their love for...
Conshohocken man strikes vehicle with bat during road rage incident, later discovers victim is off duty police officer, police say
This article is courtesy of Keith Heffintrayer | North Penn Now. A Conshohocken man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a vehicle repeatedly with a baseball bat during a road rage incident, only to later learn the victim was an off-duty police officer from an area police department. David...
