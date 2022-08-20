Read full article on original website
WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”
When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
Another Former WWE & NXT Superstar Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At Dark Taping (Spoiler Photo)
Not only one former WWE Superstar made their in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling over the weekend. As noted, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake, a.k.a. Westin Blake, made his AEW in-ring debut in singles action at a match taped for AEW Dark that will air on the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 episode of the weekly AEW on YouTube digital series.
Backstage News on Positive Change Within the WWE Production Department
Within the WWE Production department, there has been a significant improvement in recently weeks. As PWMania.com previously rpeorted, according to PWInsider, one aspect of the recent WWE management shake-up is how there has been a significant improvement in the energy and flow within the company as the previous sense of “walking on eggshells” that was pervasive within certain departments has quickly faded away. The employees of the company now feel a renewed sense of pride and hope in their work.
Identity Revealed for the Decoy Taken Away by Police During WWE RAW
This week’s WWE RAW saw Dexter Lumis make another appearance, but there was a swerve when chaos broke out at ringside. There were riot police in the building all through the night keeping an eye out for Lumis. A decoy attempted to jump the barricade during the tag team match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley and The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, but they were stooped by security and police.
Backstage News on the Decision to Have CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW world champion CM Punk will square off against the interim world champion Jon Moxley in a unification match. The match that will now air on Dynamite rather than All Out was not initially planned, and “multiple plans” for the PPV have apparently changed, according to Fightful Select.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, QC 8/21/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC, Canada. Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah. Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss. Los...
Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW
Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call. It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago. Although I think there...
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
CM Punk Addresses Reports of Going Off Script on AEW Dynamite
Last week, CM Punk made headlines when he challenged Hangman Adam Page to a World Title match during his promo on AEW Dynamite. Punk claimed that when Page didn’t emerge, he was acting cowardly instead of doing “cowboy sh**.” Punk said the apology should be larger than the “disrespect” before doing a promo about Jon Moxley.
Victoria Comments on Possibly Having Another Match in WWE
The 2000s saw notable runs for WWE legend Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Baron, in both the WWE and TNA (Impact Wrestling). She quietly ended her career in wrestling in 2019 after a match against Melina, but she hasn’t ruled out making one final run in WWE. During a...
Will Triple H Rejuvenate WWE?
We’ve seen a change of pace in the action on Raw in recent weeks, including the brawl that opened the show on last night’s episode where Seth Rollins and Riddle fought through the crowd. It seems like there’s a specific effort among the current regime to break the patterns that were the subject of criticism in the past. Ultimately, much of the WWE landscape hasn’t rebounded from the slump of the pandemic era. Viewership under two million watching at home, unthinkable in a previous generation, became the standard number that is expected from the Monday night show. To put it in perspective, during the dying days of WCW, albeit during the latter stages of a boom period in the business, Turner broadcasts often generated a 2.6 number, significantly ahead of Raw’s 1.9 in recent weeks.
Ruby Soho Comments On Her Peak Moment Thus Far In AEW
Ruby Soho appeared at the recent Galaxy Con for an in-depth virtual signing covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance, the AEW women’s division contender spoke about her memorable entrance performed live by Rancid for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view being the peak of her career thus far.
Backstage News on Johnny Gargano’s WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE comeback on RAW from Toronto. Click here for our original report on his return and video highlights of what happened. Gargano’s return was kept a secret at the arena, thanks to efforts by WWE. According to Fightful Select, the majority of...
Trish Stratus Comments After WWE Live Event Appearance This Weekend In Canada
The WWE Universe in Kingston, Ontario, Canada got a dose of “Stratusfaction” this weekend. As advertised, Trish Stratus made an appearance at the WWE live event in Kingston on Saturday evening. The WWE Hall of Fame legend appeared during a post-match angle at the show, which saw her...
Spoilers: NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Taping Results from 8/21/22
NJPW held its Fighting Spirit Unleashed TV tapings in Los Angeles, CA. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are full spoilers:. Bullet Club’s Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo & Chase Owens defeated KUSHIDA, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Taylor Rust. Taiji Ishimori defeated Alan Angels.
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
