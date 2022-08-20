UFC 278 predictions -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: Fight card, odds, prelims, expert picks

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he is unsure how Kamaru Usman will react to his knockout defeat by Leon Edwards, admitting: “A lot of people don’t recover.”Usman lost the UFC welterweight title on Saturday when he was knocked out by a perfect head kick from Edwards, with just one minute left in their UFC 278 main event.Edwards, who became Britain’s second ever UFC champion with the win, started well but was down on the judges’ scorecards when he produced a remarkable finish.“I watched and honestly I was surprised – you could even say a little bit upset,” former lightweight champion...

1 DAY AGO