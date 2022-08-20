Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and QuantumScape Stock Popped Today
After a 10% drop in less than a week, shares of several EV companies are rebounding today. Volatility probably won't subside for these companies until their businesses mature. Long-term investors who want EV exposure will need patience while not worrying about the fluctuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why GM Stock Dropped Today
General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Down Today
The typically reliable auto parts retailing business is showing signs of wear and tear. However, the company's lackluster guidance may have already been reflected in the stock's recent price pullback. Investors should consider the long-term picture here, recognizing that the current wave of inflation won't last forever. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split
Stock splits have captivated the attention of everyday investors this year. All eyes are now on electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which is set to imminently split its shares. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, there are a number of things to understand about this pending stock split. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
The company has a war chest of cash and strong free cash flow. Electric vehicle sales have a long runway left, setting up Tesla well for sustained high levels of growth. Tesla believes ads for other electric vehicles actually boost demand for its own cars. You’re reading a free article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy With $100
Ford has secured 70% of the battery capacity needed to produce 2 million EV units by the end of 2026. Nio grew its 2022 year-to-date deliveries up to July by 22% over the same period last year. Lucid’s biggest challenge is ramping up its production successfully. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?
EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
Motley Fool
Down 43%, Will Nvidia Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock?
Nvidia's business appears to be heading into a cyclical down period. Despite short-term headwinds, the company's long-term growth story remains intact. Nvidia's market value could more than double in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Uranium Stocks Exploded Double Digits Today
Uranium stocks have languished since 2011, when a massive nuclear disaster shut down most nuclear reactors. However, Japan now wants to change its stance and go all-in into nuclear energy once again. The prospects of a resurgence could spur frenzied buying activity in uranium stocks. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Celsius Network Plunged 20.6% This Morning
A money manager is being accused of taking funds from Celsius Network. The lawsuits go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the Celsius Network token doesn't have any real use at this point. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Pumps and Dumps Today: Can This Crypto Company See Sustained Momentum?
Coinbase opened meaningfully higher today before giving up most of its gains this afternoon. This price action follows some interesting commentary from CEO Brian Armstrong, which the market seems to still be digesting. Uncertainty tied to regulation, oversight, and potential fee compression have outweighed cost-cutting plans and engagement with regulators...
Motley Fool
Why Ocugen Stock Is Racing Higher Today
Ocugen, a clinical-stage biotech, was tagged as a potential value play by Mizuho Securities. As a result, the biopharma's shares jumped by double-digits today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Farfetch Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today
Investors were very happy about the company's latest big asset buy.
Motley Fool
AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE 19.23%) Q2 2022...
Comments / 0