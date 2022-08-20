Read full article on original website
Ethereum Classic Continues To Feed Off “Merge” Hype As Hashrate Reaches ATH
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is arguably one of the tokens that have benefitted the most in the recent rally. Given its close proximity to Ethereum, the bullish sentiment drummed off by the “Merge” had triggered a significant rally in the price of the digital asset. This has also drawn more attention to the cryptocurrency in terms of investment and mining activity, causing its hashrate to rise to the highest point it has ever been.
Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto
Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
Here’s How Many Wallets Is Needed For Bitcoin To Be An Inflation Hedge
One of bitcoin’s main selling points has been the fact that its return has often put it ahead of the inflation rate. Due to this, it has gained notoriety as the “digital gold” as a good portion of the community put forward that the digital asset is a better inflation hedge than any asset. However, not every single proponent of bitcoin believes that bitcoin is an inflation hedge, at least not yet. One of those is the CEO of Skybridge Capital, Anthony Scaramuccci. Here’s what he thinks.
How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform
In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
How Anonymous Is Crypto? The Answer Might Surprise You: Bitcoin and PrivaCrip
For a long time now, it has been widely accepted that crypto transactions, especially the ones made on the Bitcoin network, are 100% anonymous. While this is indeed a valid claim, some pitfalls come with it, and they are more substantial than you think. To exemplify what I mean, I would like to refer to a research study by Qatar University.
These Three Coins Will Keep You Ahead of Everyone Else: Degrain (DGRN), Fantom (FTM), and Tron (TRX)
The bear market has been very brutal this year and has greatly reduced the risk appetite of many investors. However, experts are taking it all in stride and have advised that people use the time to consolidate their portfolios in preparation for the bull market. This is solid advice because...
What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?
Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
3 Metrics Signal Crypto Bloodbath May not Be Over – Tokens Set to Run in the Opposite Direction
Since Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, it has crashed by 73% and dragged the rest of the crypto market with it. A few signs show that the crypto crash hasn’t reached the bottom, but the good news is that some coins are indicating a potential price pump.
Why You Should Add These 3 Altcoins to Your Portfolio: Solana (SOL), Fantom (FTM), And Chronoly.io (CRNO)
Right now, the crypto markets are bleeding, with many investors watching a large percentage of their portfolio go up in flames. Despite all this turmoil, quite a few tokens have shown promise in the bearish cycle. Right now, only projects with real-life use cases and building potential are showing some promise for regaining their bullish trajectory.
Crypto News Today – Can Immunicorn Overtake Ethereum?
The basic premise for making a profit in cryptocurrencies is to buy cheap and sell high. There is no certain pattern for this approach other than to purchase reliable projects during their presale. The presale pricing for every project is the lowest possible entrance point, and you have the potential to benefit beyond anybody who did not participate in the presale.
Seedify promotes massive airdrop of its new utility token to top NFT communities.
The leading blockchain gaming and NFT Launchpad and Incubator, are about to launch its new utility token, $SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT Marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining the NFT launches that will take place in the Seedify NFT Launchpad.
Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) sees investors move to presale star Degrain (DGRN)
Within the last few days, leading Altcoins have seen a noticeable upswing. New crypto assets continue to have a respectable amount of strength despite the current dip and show a propensity to restore bullish momentum. The bearish plot is fiercely resisting the advance, but the assets seem ready to continue moving upward. In the upcoming days, altcoins like Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), and Degrain (DGRN) are anticipated to flourish.
By The Numbers: Why This Bitcoin Bear Market Is On Pace With Its Worst
Crashing from an all-time high at around $69,000, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value since November 2021. New data reveals that BTC’s price might have entered one of its worst bear markets since its inception, as the cryptocurrency loses critical levels and remains trading in the red on high timeframes.
Community Coins Lead The Adoption Of Crypto: Big Eyes Coin Aims To Raise $50 Million And Join The Ranks Of Dogecoin And Uniswap
The intricate crypto landscape is only just beginning to develop. The community, which serves as the cryptocurrency industry’s cornerstone, is considered essential to a new crypto project’s success. The adoption and growth of cryptocurrencies worldwide are primarily attributed to the knowledge exchanged by crypto enthusiasts. The crypto community...
Ways to Generate Passive Income on the Blockchain: Smart Pools on Metalswap
Investment opportunities in the crypto industry are becoming more diversified. From its foundations a little over a decade ago until now, decentralized finance has come a long way, replacing an exclusionary and insecure orthodox system, with a new decentralized economic system facilitating peer-to-peer transactions. With the growth of DeFi, the...
Gnox (GNOX) $50,000 Treasury Boost Could Entice Fantom (FTM) And Polkadot (DOT) Holders To Join Launch Day
Gnox (GNOX)- DeFi Earning Made Easy. Gnox has consistently met its road map targets, and the launch draws closer and closer. By leveraging buy and sell taxes to build a treasury fund, the developers have created a single investment vehicle giving investors exposure to DeFi. The treasury fund is the first of its kind, designed with investors in mind; it is deployed within DeFi protocols to earn. Every 30 days, the generated yield is swapped into stablecoin and split amongst GNOX holders.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Could Buy Out BlockFi For A Peanut $15 Million: Report
Crypto exchange FTX is set to make the best buyout deal this year when it finalizes terms to acquire BlockFi, a crypto lending services platform that rose to prominence following the 2021 bull run. A new report has it that the floor price for FTX.US’ acquisition agreement with BlockFi has...
Bitcoin Sinks Below Realized Price, Bear Not Over Yet Afterall?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin price has now once again dipped below the realized price, suggesting the bear market may not be over afterall. Bitcoin Earlier Broke Above Realized Price, But Has Now Fallen Back Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC price has...
Proof-of-Stake-powered Cryptocurrency COSMOS Launches on 1xBit
Press Release: COSMOS is taking crypto betting into the future: convenient, scalable, and lucrative. 22nd August 2022, Limassol, Cyprus — COSMOS has become the latest cryptocurrency to join the 1xBit family, bringing convenience in crypto betting one step further. With speedy transactions, easy-to-use software, and inter-blockchain communication, COSMOS is about to revolutionize the already groundbreaking betting on 1xBit, and lead crypto gambling into the future.
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
