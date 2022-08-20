ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 50

Chuck Puke
4d ago

Really? Abortion the most important? Pretty pathetic democrats....killing a baby is at the top of the list. Oregon voters have a chance to change direction....try it...can't be any worse.

Reply(8)
35
Stacy
4d ago

The hundred or so people you asked don't speak for millions of us. The economy and inflation is the top issue. Abortion, in a state that allows abortions at anytime due to having no restrictions in place, is NOT a top issue no matter how many times you want to report that it is. Propaganda.

Reply(2)
15
John Ore
4d ago

Why? The governor can't really change much without the support of the democrat super-majority in the legislature. There are bigger fish to fry for the Gov. Having wrong priorities is why Oregon has troubles.

Reply
20
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point

A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon government will be filled with new faces

SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ineptitude is unacceptable

Oregon has a broad range of political views. Some of us want more government, some want less. But I think everyone can agree that an inept government is unacceptable. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall made us the focus of embarrassing national news last May through a series of errors. She made it worse by not admitting her mistakes, and then refusing help from the state. And on top of all of that, she refused to give helpful information to the press about what was going on during this black box process.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t judge Johnson by other’s views

While watching Oregon’s first 2022 governor’s debate I was pleased to see three decent candidates. I was, however, annoyed that Tina Kotek took the regular Democrat playbook by playing the race card. So because some random creep allegedly wore a Confederate flag shirt at a Johnson rally, then Betsy Johnson and her supporters are sympathetic to racists?
OREGON STATE
CBS Minnesota

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart.Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen's small margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.Barry's petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requested a hand recount, which is scheduled to begin Saturday morning.In response, Olsen filed three motions with WEC Friday...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Issues#Democratic Voters#Governor#Election State#Dhm Research
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Removing dams key for salmon

Thank you to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray for creating a draft report discussing the costs, benefits, and impacts of removing the Lower Snake River dams. This report does not state an opinion on whether the dams should be removed but does make clear that undamming the Lower Snake River offers the best chance for its salmon to recover.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Oregonian

Readers respond: We need gas attendant jobs

As a news organization, you should know you need to explain the who, what, when, where, why and how of an issue. Yet you argue that we should change the state law to allow self-serve gas and neglect to explain why. (“Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas,” Aug. 14) Does it raise our gas prices too much? Are prices higher than in Washington? Is it inconvenient?
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon task force seeks comment on proposals to boost home ownership among communities of color

A state task force that’s exploring ways to increase rates of home ownership among people of color in Oregon is inviting the public to weigh in on a series of proposals. According to legislative research, the rate of home ownership for Black Oregonians is less than half the rate for white Oregonians. Other communities of color also have lower rates. Democratic Representative Ricki Ruiz co-chairs the task force. He says part of the problem is simply a lack of education about resources available to first-time homebuyers.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers

When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon

Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
ASHLAND, OR
Q97.9

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy