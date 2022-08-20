Oregon has a broad range of political views. Some of us want more government, some want less. But I think everyone can agree that an inept government is unacceptable. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall made us the focus of embarrassing national news last May through a series of errors. She made it worse by not admitting her mistakes, and then refusing help from the state. And on top of all of that, she refused to give helpful information to the press about what was going on during this black box process.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO